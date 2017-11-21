It looks like Real Housewives of New York Tinsley Mortimer and Coupon King, Scott Kluth of Coupon Cabin might not be over after all. Tinsley is speaking out and saying that even though the two have broken up, they are still in regular contact, and they are dating again. Tinsley Mortimer, 42, and Scott Kluth, 40, CEO of Coupon Cabin were introduced on Real Housewives of New York by cast member Carole Radziwill, and it seemed to get very serious quite fast for Tinsley and Scott.

And to Tinsley’s friends, Scott seems to be a major step up from her ex Alexander “Nico” Fanjul who is the one who had her arrested back in Palm Beach, Florida. Tinsley Mortimer’s break up with Fanjul was the reason she returned to New York and joined the cast of Real Housewives of New York.

A source close to Mortimer said that Tinsley decided to do RHONY to push the reset button on her life.

“She [Tinsley] is using the show to plot a comeback and ‘get the truth out there. Tinsley knows she’s made some wrong choices, and fallen for the wrong men, but once again she’s back, she’s single, and looking for love. But while once her life seemed to be coated in gold, now things are a struggle.”

RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer reached out to PageSix to explain that her fairytale relationship with Scott Kluth might not be over.

“We did break up … recently but I will say, that we talk every day. And I did just go to Chicago this weekend. So, we’re talking. We’re taking it day by day. We had a fun weekend.”

Tinsley Mortimer went public last month with the breakup of her relationship with Scott Kluth, but now she’s backpedaling to say that it might not be over after all. Mortimer says she still works for Coupon Cabin (you can see Tinsley and RHONY Carole Radziwill on Coupon Cabin commercials on television).

“I also work for his company, Coupon Cabin, so I was actually there for work … so we’ve been talking. I’m hopeful things will work out.”

Tinsley Mortimer finally realized what a lot of viewers of Real Housewives of New York thought, which was that Mortimer moved into a serious relationship too soon with Scott. Tinsley said herself that it was too much too soon.

Friends agreed that Tinsley and Scott just needed to slow things down and not necessarily break up.

“She started filming ‘Housewives’ after escaping a really bad relationship and then jumped right into a whirlwind romance with Scott. She didn’t have time to heal or fully settle back into life in New York.”

And RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer is saying that Scott’s home of Chicago might make a great location for the next Real Housewives franchise according to the Chicago Tribune. She says she hasn’t ruled out a move to the Windy City.

“I think it’s such a great town, there’s no reason for there not to be [a franchise].”

Real Housewives of Chicago has a certain ring to it.

