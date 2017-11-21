Jinger Duggar Wears Pants And Gets ‘Emotional’ In Jeremy Vuolo’s Latest Instagram Photo

Jinger Duggar put on her game face and a pair of pants to pose for one of Jeremy Vuolo’s social media snapshots. During an intense game of “Jumbo Jenga,” Jeremy took a photo of his wife struggling to keep a steady hand while she carefully slid a wooden block out of giant tower of them. The immense effort and concentration this took showed on the Duggar daughter’s face.

Jeremy Vuolo has learned what his Instagram audience wants to see, and he delivered exactly what his followers demand of him on Monday afternoon. Jeremy’s social media posts that receive the most likes and comments are usually pictures of his wife, and now Duggar fans have yet another one to gush over. Jinger is wearing pants in her husband’s latest snapshot, and they appear to be similar to the ripped skinny jeans that her admirers lost their minds over earlier this month. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, fans celebrated the 23-year-old Counting On star’s act of “rebellion” against her family’s skirts-only policy after Jeremy shared an Instagram photo of her wearing the pants and reading a book. It got over 40,000 likes, and Jeremy’s latest snapshot of Jinger Duggar rocking distressed denim is well on its way to being just as popular with over 22,000 likes.

Jeremy’s Instagram post attracted the usual ecstatic comments from admirers of Jinger Duggar’s jeans, but many Duggar fans didn’t respond to the image below simply by pointing out that the Counting On star is wearing pants again. Instead of complimenting her for continuing to include skinny jeans as part of her wardrobe rotation, they praised her entire outfit. As you can see, the Duggar daughter completed her fall look with a gray Love Your Melon beanie and a belted plaid shirt in red and blue.

Oh, the emotional ups-and-downs of jumbo jenga! A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

“Jinger always killing it with her outfits,” wrote one fan.

“Jinger is adorable and I love the new style she’s adopted since marrying Jeremy,” another commented.

Other Duggar fans took notice of the same thing Jeremy Vuolo did when he captioned the photo: the expression on his wife’s face as she tries to remove a block of wood from a tower that’s taller than she is. Capturing Jinger Duggar’s funny facial contortion on camera prompted Jeremy to muse about the “emotional ups-and-downs of jumbo jenga.”

“Jinger is so expressive! Love her,” remarked one fan.

Jeremy Vuolo did not reveal where the picture was taken, but it appears that he and his wife spent most of their Monday afternoon playing games outdoors. In a photo shared by Jinger Duggar, her preacher husband is pictured standing behind a cornhole board. He also looks casual and relaxed in a pair of jeans, but no one has applauded his style choice.

I never want to stop making memories with you @jeremy_vuolo ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]