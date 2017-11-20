Watch Cavs Vs. Pistons 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Odds

Monday night will bring the Cavs vs. Pistons live streaming online and televised matchup for fans to enjoy. It will feature one of the Eastern Conference’s early surprise teams in the Detroit Pistons as they host a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has started to turn things around despite injuries. With the Cavs now 9-7, will they win their fifth-straight game at the expense of the Pistons? Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Pistons live streaming online.

According to ESPN in their pre-game report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still without three of their guards on the roster. Point guards Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas are both sidelined as well as shooting guard Iman Shumpert. Of those players, Shumpert is the most recent injured player and will be out for 5-7 days. That means more time on the court for veteran Dwyane Wade who played 37 minutes in the team’s recent comeback win over the Clippers. He finished with 23 points, 11 boards, and five assists in the victory.

Detroit comes into this matchup with an 11-5 overall record and an impressive 7-1 mark at their home court. They’re coming into this game with the momentum of a 100-97 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way. Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley each added 18 points with Reggie Jackson contributing 16 points. The Pistons currently sit in a second-place tie with the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference and have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

As far as the odds to win tonight go, the Cleveland Cavs are favored by 2.5 points on the spread, according to Odds Shark. For moneyline bettors, the Cavs are priced at -140 to -145 depending on the sportsbook, while the home team is a +120 to +125 underdog. The over/under points total for Monday’s game is at a consensus of 217.5 points as of this report.

Of note, Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread n their last five road games, but they’re just 4-9-1 ATS in their last 14 games.The Pistons are an impressive 11-4-1 versus the spread in their last 16 games and 4-1-1 ATS in their last six home games. The “under” has come up in 12 of the last 18 home games for the Pistons and also in five of Cleveland’s last seven games against Detroit.

Tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage is available on several different channels depending on the viewing region. In the Cleveland viewing area, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel is the one to watch. For the Detroit area, it’s Fox Sports Detroit (FSD). Otherwise, for out of market viewers, the best option on television is an NBA League Pass subscription.

For Cavs vs. Pistons live streaming coverage, the viewers in regions with Fox Sports showing the game can use the Fox Sports Go website or any of their compatible apps for different devices. Viewers in other regions can either sign up for an NBA League Pass subscription or purchase this particular game individually with more details available at the LeaguePass.NBA.com website.

