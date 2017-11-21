Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Makes Fans Cry With Gatorade Commercial And Wedding Pictures

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are quickly getting overshadowed by their baby daughter. Baby Alexis Olympia stole the show this Thursday at her parents’ wedding and made fans cry today with a beautiful commercial made by Gatorade. As Serena and Alexis enjoy their honeymoon, it looks like the fans will continue to be fascinated by their growing baby daughter.

Despite the fact that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is only two-and-a-half months old, she has quickly become a star on Instagram. Her parents, one an avid Instagrammer and the other the co-founder of Reddit, opened an account under her name two weeks after her birth. Right now, Olympia has 135k followers and has made 14 posts so far.

Her attitude and cuteness, as documented and posted by Serena and Alexis, have been duly noted by her followers, who cannot seem to contain their excitement. There already are two wedding pictures uploaded to her account and it looks like the fans agree that she was the real star of the event.

“[Y]ou stole the show,” one fan commented.

“The levels of gorgeousness and cuteness is just unreal,” another wrote.

With the reveal of the Gatorade commercial that the 36-year-old tennis player, in which she addresses her baby daughter directly, Serena’s baby daughter has really found a place in the fans’ heart.

There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner @gatorade pic.twitter.com/ejVzVjDvpR — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 20, 2017

Serena and her husband never shied away from displaying their baby. While some celebrity couples, like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, go to lengths to protect the privacy of their infants, the tennis player, and Reddit founder have instead put their child not just on display, but also have been using her for commercial purposes as well.

The mother hinted at this collaboration Olympia will have with Gatorade earlier in October when she used the drink company’s towel as her blanket on Instagram.

My mom ???? A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

But there is a heartwarming component to all the posts Serena and Alexis post about their baby daughter. Right after Alexis Ohanian Jr.’s birth, the tennis star posted a picture that thanked her mother for teaching her to be strong.

Now that her fairytale wedding is behind her, Serena Williams only has Australian Open 2018 to worry about. The tournament director announced that she will be back next year to defend her title.

“Serena will be back,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of grand slams.”

Serena is one of the most successful tennis players in open era history.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Image]