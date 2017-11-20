Melania Trump And Barron Receive White House Christmas Tree As $45 ‘Merry Christmas’ MAGA Hats Emerge [Video]

The White House went live on social media, showing First Lady Melania Trump and Barron stepping outside to receive the 2017 White House Christmas tree. As seen in the video, Melania donned a red sweater, black high-heel boots, and a coat in order to welcome the Christmas tree to the White House. And it’s not the only Christmas-themed thing going on surrounding the Trump Family.

As seen on the official Trump website, there is a new “Official Merry Christmas Hat” on sale for $45. The “Make America Great Again” hat encourages buyers to “celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an exclusive MAGA Christmas Hat!” The hat has embroidered Christmas lights all around the “Make America Great Again” wording on the front. The merry hat has green, blue, and yellow embroidered Christmas lights on the front, with the all-important “Merry Christmas” wording on the back that President Donald Trump has been promising to revive instead of “Happy Holidays.”

The “Merry Christmas” wording is stitched in white, with no light bulbs stitched around it. The website tells customers to put in their orders by December 20 if they want their festive “Make America Great Again” hats by Christmas. Once again containing the “Proudly Made in USA” wording instead of “Made in China,” the Christmas hats will be available while supplies last.

As seen in the above video, Melania can be heard calling the tree beautiful and telling those to whom she’s speaking that she hopes they can return to see the tree when it is decorated. The Wisconsin-grown Christmas tree was presented to the first family by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens.

Melania’s words are hard to hear as she is drowned out by songs like “We Wish You and Merry Christmas,” along with “Jingle Bells” and the like.

Melania paused during certain moments to speak with Barron about the Christmas tree. Barron was wearing a dark suit jacket and pants, along with a light-colored button-down shirt. Melania wore pants and her coat slung over her shoulders as she walked around, having her photo taken by the Christmas tree.

Melania shook hands with adults and children standing outside behind a rope line, asking some of them if they liked the Christmas tree. Melania said “thank you” after the photo op ended and made her way back inside the White House from the North Portico with Barron. The Christmas tree will make its temporary home in the White House Blue Room.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]