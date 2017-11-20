‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Throws Nikki Out, Jordan Exposes Hilary, And Scott & Abby Team Up

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will go live for her show at the club. She will hope to damage Jordan Wilde’s (Darnell Kirkwood) reputation, but he will turn the tables on her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will ask her mother to join her for Thanksgiving at the ranch. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will thank her for thinking of her and lets her know that Jack (Peter Bergman) asked her to come to his home. Nikki laughs and says that she always declined Jack’s invitation since Dina (Marla Adams) will be at his house.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon (Sharon Case) catch up at Crimson Lights. Sharon reveals that Scott (Daniel Hall)has been having nightmares and she is worried about him. Abby (Melissa Ordway) arrives as Sharon was saying how awful it must have been to be trapped in the storage unit. Without thinking, Abby snaps at Sharon. She immediately felt terrible and apologizes to her.

At the Abbott house, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack reflect on their childhood. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack suggests they get everyone together and tell the whole family. He doesn’t want to tell Dina, which Ashley thinks is a bad idea.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki arrives and complains that Dina hasn’t apologized for hurting her. Ashley defends her mother, but Nikki continues to complain about Dina’s behavior. Jack unravels and shouts that she cannot talk about Dina this way. Nikki continues to trash his mother; Jack had no other choice but to kick her out of his house and disinvite her for dinner.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley wonders how Jack will tell Dina or the family about their mother’s diagnosis if he cannot even say the words out loud to the woman he’s dating. A little while later, Dina announces that she already knows about her diagnosis. Graham (Max Shippee) took her to a doctor who told her she has Alzheimer’s disease. Ashley and Jack cannot believe Graham withheld crucial information about Dina’s health.

Victoria and Abby square off about Newman Enterprises’ press release about her disappearance. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria defends her decision to push the blame on her for Zack (Ryan Ashton). Victoria informs Abby that she will be the head of a department that she cannot ruin.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria meets with Scott and she tells him that she is shutting Hashtag down. Scott wants to talk to Victor (Eric Braeden) about it, but she refuses. Scott runs into Abby outside, who tells him it’s time to knock Victoria off the throne.

At the club, Mariah and Devon (Bryton James) sit down to chat about their relationship. Mariah will explain that she thinks that he’s a great guy, but she isn’t sure they should be dating. Mariah doesn’t know if she doesn’t love him or vice versa. She doesn’t feel the spark that should be there. Devon tells her that he understands and he hopes they stay close friends.

At the bar, Hilary asks Jordan why he kept those fake drivers licenses all these years. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary’s cameraman was secretly taping the conversion. Jordan realizes she is probably taping him and asks how she will explain to her viewers that she’s not Hilary Curtis –her real name is Anne Turner. Hilary orders her cameraman to stop the tape.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon tells Hilary that he and Mariah broke up. Hilary tells him she is sorry and she gives him a big hug.

At Sharon’s house, Scott complains about Victoria’s power trip. Sharon massages his shoulders, and they lean in to kiss. When he pulls back, he sees Abby’s face.

