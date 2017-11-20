Will Braun Strowman Get A Monster WrestleMania 34 Match?

The WWE shook up Monday Night Raw last night at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event. In the main event, a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match took place with the best from SmackDown Live battling the best from Monday Night Raw. It all ended with a shocking betrayal as Triple H turned on his own partner Kurt Angle before taking out Shane McMahon and winning the match for his team. That made it look like the WWE was setting up things between those three for WrestleMania 34 but Wrestling Observer Radio had a different outlook on things and it involved Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman At WrestleMania 34

After Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle, his final remaining partner Braun Strowman stared him down. After that, Triple H hit the Pedigree on Shane McMahon and pinned his brother-in-law, winning the match for his team. Braun Strowman came into the ring and looked very confused.

After Triple H raised Braun Strowman’s hand in victory, the Monster Among Men grabbed Triple H by the throat and pushed him into the corner. He told Triple H that if he ever crossed him again, he wouldn’t play the game again.

Triple H then attacked Braun Strowman from behind and tried for the Pedigree but Braun blocked it and hit a powerslam on Triple H. He then lifted The Game and hit a second powerslam to end the Survivor Series pay-per-view as the last man standing tall.

"IF YOU EVER TRY TO CROSS ME AGAIN…YOU WILL NEVER PLAY THIS GAME AGAIN!" – @BraunStrowman to @TripleH #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/TyRdgGEkDj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 20, 2017

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plans were for Triple H and Kurt Angle to wrestle at WrestleMania 34 but it looks like the WWE is changing plans and having Triple H wrestle Kurt Angle at the Royal Rumble instead.

That would open up WrestleMania 34 for a giant match between Triple H and Braun Strowman – the biggest match in the career of the Monster Among Men.

Braun Strowman and WrestleMania

This would be a long time coming for Braun Strowman. The WWE had plans to have Braun take part in one of the main event matches at WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 33. One was supposed to involve The Undertaker and the second against Brock Lesnar. However, neither match happened.

Instead, Braun Strowman was in the corner of Bray Wyatt at the first event and was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the second. That would make a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 34 three years in the works when it comes to elevating Braun Strowman to the top of the WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]