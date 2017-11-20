‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Next 2 Wks: Jason & Carly Clash, Sonny Confronts Obrecht, Franco Changes His Mind

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the next two weeks promise exciting mystery, suspense, and surprising revelations.

Jason Suffers A Setback

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty for the week of November 27 state that Jason (Billy Miller) suffers more setbacks, and his insecurities get the best of him. It seems that new information emerges during the week that sheds more light on the Jason twin mystery, and the information does not favor Jason. The evidence makes it even more likely that he is Drew and Patient 6 the real Jason Morgan.

Will Jason have the courage to confront the truth? Or would the threat to his identity cause him to redouble efforts to seek evidence that supports the answers he prefers to get?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, November 27 from SheKnows Soaps also state that Jason receives an unexpected visitor. Spoilers for Friday, December 1, state that Jason finds himself in a state of disbelief.

However, despite indications that the Jason twin mystery could be resolved very soon, new shocking information that emerges in coming weeks could complicate the emerging picture and lead to unexpected plot twists that prolong the quest.

Carly And Jason Clash

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, November 30 state that Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason clash, and Jason is forced to defend himself. Sonny (Maurice Benard) also confronts Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Sonny will likely seek information from Obrecht on behalf of Patient 6 (Steve Burton), according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. But he’ll need to be wary because Obrecht could try to mislead him by giving false information.

P6 faces his past; Robin sees family; Jason turns to Monica #GH https://t.co/A2UoLtnJYc — TV Source Magazine (@TVSource) November 18, 2017

Franco Changes His Mind

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, November 30 tease that Franco (Roger Howarth) reconsiders a previous decision. Does this mean that he finally decides to share information that proves who the real Jason is? However, it is possible that the information Andre (Anthony Montgomery) passed to him is misleading

Is Maxie Pregnant?

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps state that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) makes an announcement. GH buzz suggests that she could finally reveal to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) that she is pregnant.

Griffin Is Angry

Spoilers for Friday, December 1 state that Griffin (Matt Cohen) is angry, possibly with Ava (Maura West), who expresses fears about a situation.

Other Spoilers

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) tells Robin (Kimberly McCullough) that Anna (Finola Hughes) has a new man. Robin is curious and wants to know more about him. Anna finds herself in an awkward situation because she isn’t actually dating Finn (Michael Easton). Spoilers from Soap Opera Digest via SheKnows Soaps state that the relationship ruse by Finn and Anna exposes them to grave danger.

