‘Project Runway’ Winner Christian Siriano’s AMA Designs For Kelly Clarkson Embrace ‘Body Positivity’

Not shying away from the spotlight, Kelly Clarkson has proven she is truly back, as she wowed in glamorous shimmer, wearing three beautiful gowns at the American Music Awards on Sunday night thanks to the amazing skills of Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano. What did Kelly wear at the AMAs, and what was the body positivity collaboration between the designer extraordinaire and the powerhouse singer?

Wearing a fabulous bespoke Christian Siriano gown, Kelly Clarkson slayed the red carpet wearing what Revelist described as a “magical goth mermaid dress.” The front was a shapely black velvet hourglass cutout, while the sides were metallic sparkles befitting the queen of rock.

At the opening of the American Music Awards, the new Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed with P!nk the REM song, “Everybody Hurts” in her second gold and black Christian Siriano gown. The song was performed in honor to the first responders who have put themselves in harm’s way, saving people, pets, and property during the recent horrific natural disasters, including the recent hurricanes, fires, and other natural disasters.

She later performed “Miss Independent” and her new song, “Love So Soft,” in a third black and gold gown, with an amazing feathered bodice and sleeves that resembled a bit like a goth Jon Snow. She really rocked it!

According to Kelly’s talented stylist Candace Lambert, who spoke to Billboard about Clarkson’s amazing Christian Siriano looks, the black and gold theme was very intentional.

“Basically with this whole album cycle she had a black and gold theme. It’s very soulful, ’90s, kind of mixed in urban with rock and pop.”

Lambert further explained that Kelly was going back to her musical roots when she chose her clothing and styling theme for the AMAs.

“She’s pulled a lot from like, En Vogue and back in the day Mariah Carey ‘Emotions.’ The big hair and kind of chunky jewelry, chains. That kind of vibe. That kind of era she’s really pulling from, because she got a lot from that growing up. She’s kind of giving love back to that moment.”

Candace and Kelly both wanted to work with Christian Siriano for a long time, but the timing was never right before. Lambert further explained that she loved the Project Runway winner’s aesthetic, but also that he knew how to dress all women’s bodies.

“He does all sizes, all figures, and he does it really, really well.”

When Lambert and Siriano got together, they discussed the gold and black theme, and then the designer came up with 12 different sketches for Kelly to choose from. Lambert was specific in what she asked the designer to create.

“Doing kind of glam, a little diva, a little rock, a little pop all mixed in.”

Christian went beyond the 90s references. The incredible feathered dress was inspired by the feathers in Kelly’s music video for ” Love So Soft.” He brought drama and glamour. Clarkson looked stunning on stage.

As for the Project Runway Season 4 winner, Siriano recently told People that his mission is “about celebrating yourself before anything.” He is intentional about who his customer is and is an advocate for body positivity.

“I don’t go after the young, new It Girl. They’re fabulous, but what’s exciting to me is seeing someone different on the carpet looking amazing, like Leslie Jones or Meg Ryan or Danielle Brooks, whom I love so much.”

Soriano wants to do more than making the wearer look good. He wants them to feel good!

“When we’re making clothes, we imagine how women feel if they can’t find something that they feel good in. So that’s the challenge.”

Kelly Clarkson beamed at the AMAs, clearly feeling beautiful in her stunning attire. The singer has been especially busy of late. She just released her first album for Atlantic Records called Meaning of Life. The album instantly shot to the top of the charts.

She has been a new coach on this season of The Voice and will be a judge in the upcoming new year. As the first winner of American Idol, the 35-year-old knows what these fresh talents are going through, and her experience and talent will certainly benefit them all.

[Featured Image Kevin Winter/Getty Images]