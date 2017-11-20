WWE Diva Slams Ronda Rousey, Says She Isn’t On Her Level

The WWE just held their annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, and between two matches, almost every WWE women’s wrestler was involved on the card. However, out of the women, it was only two who stood tall, with Charlotte Flair winning the champion vs. champion match and Asuka as the sole survivor of the traditional Survivor Series women’s match. However, another women’s superstar is making her presence known with some big comments the day after the event. Sasha Banks did an interview with the Manchester Evening News (via Wrestling Inc.) and also posted an interesting comment on Twitter.

Sasha Banks on Ronda Rousey

During her time with the Manchester Evening News, fans asked WWE superstar Sasha Banks a number of questions. One of those questions included whether she thought Ronda Rousey was coming to the WWE. While superstars like Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon have spoken highly of Rousey, Sasha was not impressed.

According to Sasha Banks, if Ronda Rousey wanted to come to the WWE, she better train hard. The Legit Boss then said “bye,” and exclaimed that Ronda is not even on her level. Banks added that she knows jiu-jitsu.

Sasha Banks made a lot of interesting comments about other people in the question-and-answer session. While Banks credited names like Molly Holly, Jazz, Jacquelyn, Mae Young, and Trist Stratus as her dream matches if she could travel through time, she also said that she would love to fight Stephanie McMahon.

According to Sasha Banks, she could then prove she is the boss of the WWE and Stephanie McMahon can just be the Princess again. Sasha Banks also said Big E and Bayley were her best friends in the WWE and that AJ Styles is the best in the world right now.

Does Sasha Banks Want To Go To WWE SmackDown Live?

Sasha Banks also created some headlines on Twitter. Natalya took to Twitter and congratulated Charlotte Flair for her win over Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. Natalya then said that she is even more determined to take the title, which she called “THE Women’s Championship” from Charlotte.

Sasha Banks took the chance to respond to that comment by Natalya. The response was simply “let me come to blue,” referring to SmackDown Live being the blue brand and Monday Night Raw being the red brand.

