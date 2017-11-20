WWE News: ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Winners Featured Just One Upset For the Match Odds

At Sunday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view, there weren’t too many surprises when it came to the match winners. With most WWE events, the betting odds just ahead of them tell the story of who will win and lose each match. In fact, out of the eight matches available for Survivor Series 2017, all of them except for one ended up being correct on the sportsbooks.

On Monday, WWE Leaks reported that the favorites were 7-1 for the latest Survivor Series. Out of all the listed odds, the only underdog who picked up a win was “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. He was able to defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Champion vs. Champion match after hitting his finisher “End of Days”. In that matchup, the two competitors had relatively close odds, though. The Miz was at -145 with Corbin at +105 just as the PPV was getting started. Beyond that, every other superstar or team that was favored to win did just that.

Other winners at the Survivor Series results included Charlotte Flair, The Usos, The Shield, and Asuka as the sole survivor for Team Raw‘s women’s team. At the main event, a strange finish saw Triple H hit the Pedigree on Kurt Angle, to allow Shane to pin him as Braun watched from the apron. Moments later, HHH helped Shane to his feet only to hit the Pedigree on him for the win. That meant Team Raw‘s men’s team also won. They were listed as -170 favorites just ahead of the closing for the odds as the PPV began.

The biggest favorites on the Survivor Series 2017 match card were The Shield at -4500, followed by Brock Lesnar at -1500. Both sides won their respective matches. After that, no contenders were listed with odds higher than -320 to win on Sunday night. Charlotte and Team Raw women each had -320 odds just ahead of their matches.

Other betting options were offered for “first elimination” and “sole survivor” in the 5-on-5 matches. In the Raw women’s 5-on-5, Becky Lynch was the first competitor eliminated. Asuka was the sole survivor and that had carried odds of 6 to 4, or +125, ahead of the pay-per-view.

On the men’s side, Shinsuke Nakamura was the first person eliminated for either team. On the other bet, the option of “No Sole Survivor” was the winning choice as both Triple H and Braun Strowman remained for Team Raw.

With that said, the next pay-per-view on the schedule will be Clash Of Champions 2017 coming in December, with this labeled as a SmackDown Live exclusive event.

