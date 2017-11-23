‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown ‘Very Ill’ After Undergoing Second Round Of Chemotherapy

Alaskan Bush People will be airing a Christmas special and many fans are hoping to get more updates on the status of Ami Brown’s health after being diagnosed with lung cancer. While the special episode is still a few weeks away, a new report claims that the Brown family matriarch is struggling after undergoing her second round of chemotherapy.

A lot of fans of Alaskan Bush People are expressing their concerns over Ami Brown after revealing last season that the Discovery Channel star was diagnosed with lung cancer. Many were disappointed since the episodes from the latest season were mostly rehashed scenes from earlier seasons and only a few updates on the status of Ami’s health.

However, a recent report claims that Ami is “very ill” after going through her second round of chemo for her lung cancer. Per In Touch, the future appears to be very grim for the Brown family matriarch, as it has also been revealed that she only had a three percent chance of survival.

Ami has successfully completed her first round of chemo at the end of Alaskan Bush People and the Discovery Channel documentary’s hiatus on air is believed to give ample amount of time for Ami to rest and recover. Ami’s current status, however, remains unconfirmed and more updates are expected to be revealed soon.

The publication further notes that a recent post from Rain on social media seemingly gave fans the impression that the ABP star was recovering well. On the said post, Rain shared that she and her mother Ami were busy making their favorite tea and essential oils.

Rain told her followers that Ami is currently going through her second round of chemo, but refused to give further updates on Ami’s condition. This frustrated a lot of fans, as it is still quite a long while to go before the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs on Discovery Channel.

According to TV Insider, the new episode of Alaskan Bush People will be entitled, “A Browntown Christmas.” The Christmas special will air on Friday, Dec. 15.

It still remains to be seen whether the reports that the Brown family have begun filming in New Orleans are for the Christmas special or if the scenes are for the new season of Alaskan Bush People. Discovery Channel has also yet to officially renew the show for another season.

