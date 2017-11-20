Will The Entire ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Be Replaced Ahead Of Season 13?

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast may be in for a major shakeup ahead of Season 13.

As the 12th season of the Bravo TV reality series continues, fans are wondering which stars will be asked back and which will be fired. However, according to a new report, each and every one of the show’s cast members, including longtime stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, are in jeopardy of getting the axe.

On November 20, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which they revealed that a source close to Bravo’s casting department on the Juicy Scoop Obsessed fan page had suggested that The Real Housewives of Orange County could boast up to five new cast members during Season 13.

“They are pitching 5 new women,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 included seven full-time cast members, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, and throughout the past few weeks, a number of cast members have faced rumors of being fired. Meanwhile, the show’s longest-running cast member, Vicki Gunvalson, seemingly announced her exit from the show during production on the Season 12 reunion.

“I’m off this damn show,” Vicki Gunvalson said on set, according to a report by Radar Online.

There have also been reports claiming the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County has banded together in hopes of getting Peggy Sulahian cast off the show after just one season due to her alleged homophobia.

While there have been tons of ongoing rumors in regard to the potential cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, filming will likely not begin on the new season until sometime next year, which means that a casting announcement for the upcoming installment is likely several months away.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

The second half of the reunion special airs tonight, November 20.

[Featured Image by Nicole Weingart/Bravo]