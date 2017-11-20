Kailyn Lowry Is Reportedly Falling In Love With Rumored New Girlfriend Dominique Potter

Kailyn Lowry confirmed she is dating another woman days ago, and now, new details of their top-secret romance have been revealed.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard, the mother of three admitted that after a year-long friendship with her mystery woman, she and her leading lady had embarked on a romantic relationship with one another. The revelation was made during an appearance on Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast series, Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, and a short time later, Dominique Potter was named as her rumored girlfriend.

“Yes, Kailyn is seeing Dominique, and she’s pretty crazy about her!” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on November 20.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t confirmed the name of her mystery woman but on Instagram, Dominique Potter has continuously shared photos of the two of them together in New York and New Jersey and in a couple of photos, Potter was seen spending time with Lowry’s two youngest children, four-year-old Lincoln and three-month-old Lux Russell. Potter even labeled Lincoln as “my dude” in one of her posts and according to the Hollywood Life report, she’s been spending a lot of time with him in recent weeks.

“It’s difficult for them to go out on dates because of the kids, but they spend a lot of time together at Kailyn’s, cooking dinner together and just hanging out,” the insider said.

Kailyn Lowry shares three children with three different men, including Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, who cheated on her throughout her third pregnancy earlier this year.

According to Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry’s rumored new girlfriend, Dominique Potter, has had feelings for the reality star and mother of three since they first met, but she didn’t pursue her until she felt she was in the right headspace for a new romance. Now, as they continue to spend time with one another, the insider says Lowry is definitely falling in love.

As Kailyn Lowry’s relationship heats up, her former husband, Javi Marroquin, also appears to be falling in love and over the weekend, he and his girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, teamed up and threw his son, four-year-old Lincoln, a Power Ranger-themed birthday party.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]