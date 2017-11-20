Is Lala Kent Engaged To Her Boyfriend? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Continues To Sport Suspicious Ring

Lala Kent is sparking rumors of a possible engagement on her Instagram page.

Weeks before the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, the reality star, musician, and actress appears to be in a happily committed relationship with film producer Randall Emmett and judging by her latest photos, they may be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

While Lala Kent has continued to stay mum about her romance with Randall Emmett, who shares two young children with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, she has been sporting a suspicious ring on her finger in every photo shared on Instagram for the past month and it is located on the ring finger of her left hand.

In her latest photo, Lala Kent is seen sitting in the car with her hand, and her ring, in full view. However, rather than comment on the ring, Kent opted against explaining her new bling and instead said that she had recently participated in a new interview with In Touch Weekly magazine.

Lala Kent has shared over a half a dozen photos of herself and her new ring and now, fans are wondering what they will learn of her romance on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. That said, Kent has kept her man off the show for the past couple of years and could very well continue to do so during Season 6.

While Lala Kent hasn’t confirmed an engagement quite yet, she did reveal that she and her boyfriend were quite serious about their relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight this past spring. As she explained at the time, she didn’t yet have plans to have Emmett join her on camera during the production of Vanderpump Rules but said that she may be more open to the idea once there’s a ring on her finger.

“When I’m on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you guys will know,” she joked. “Good lord, can you imagine me and [Lisa Vanderpump] as homies instead of her worker? Life goals!”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]