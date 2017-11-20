Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Scary Incident With Uber Driver In NYC

Bethenny Frankel usually has a personal driver who takes her wherever she needs to go. This has been featured on The Real Housewives of New York, and she relies on her driver to get to the Hamptons and around New York. Many would suspect that she wouldn’t take an Uber or a cab because she’s rich and famous, but this weekend, Frankel revealed that she had indeed used an Uber this weekend. As it turns out, Bethenny didn’t have a great experience, and she unleashed some harsh tweets on Twitter last night.

According to a new set of tweets, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she had a scary and uncomfortable incident with an Uber driver in New York City over the weekend. He had yelled at her and refused to drive her where she wanted to go. On Twitter, she revealed that he refused to drive up a driveway, and he refused to assist her with her bags. In addition, Frankel revealed that he yelled at her, and she was scared because of recent events in the big city. But her fans didn’t understand why she was upset.

“I just had PSYCHO Uber driver refusing to pull in driveway & help w bags & demanded I come to him raising his voice,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter, adding, “I’ve never done this ever but w the state of the world I’m demanding Uber fire him today or I’m going to lose my sh*t.”

After fans slammed her for expecting her Uber driver to carry her bags for her, she replied, “He was so belligerent and mean that it scared me in light of recent NYC incidents. But thanks for your bitterness.”

Bethenny Frankel’s followers thought she was overreacting. Many of them pointed to the fact that an Uber driver should not carry her bags to her apartment. Some even pointed to the fact that perhaps Bethenny was being entitled and expecting too much from an Uber driver. While her personal driver may also work as her assistant, an Uber driver is only getting paid to drive her around. But Frankel revealed it was this tone and him yelling at her that made the trip uncomfortable. Some of her fans pointed out that she was lucky that she hadn’t been attacked, which may have been a stretch. However, Bethenny still wanted the Uber driver to be fired.

Bethenny Frankel may be filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York. She also has another reality show coming to Bravo, one that she has filmed with Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing: New York.

