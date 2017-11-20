‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Returns Alone And Newly Divorced, Accused Of Domestic Violence?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Thad Luckinbill will be returning as J.T. Hellstrom on December 12. His returning storyline has been a mystery. According to Soap Central, J.T. will visit Genoa City alone and newly divorced from Mackenzie. It’s unlikely that he will bring their child with him.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) hasn’t said much about his father since his return to Young and the Restless last year. He said they were having trouble getting along, so he decided to move with his mom, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T.’s reasoning for coming back will be dark and hard for the fans to accept. Apparently, he will be part of a domestic violence storyline. Luckinbill isn’t too happy about the showrunners bringing him back only to make him a monster.

It’s very hard to understand why Young and the Restless would make J.T. an abusive partner. When he was with Victoria, he had no violent tendencies. You’d think that the Y&R viewers would have noticed something during his marriage to Victoria.

By all accounts, Mackenzie and J.T. seemed to have a great relationship. They seemed to have respect and love for each other. Young and the Restless spoilers state that no one expected for Hellstrom to come back to Genoa City and reveal that Mackenzie has thrown him out due to domestic violence.

Today on #YR, Victor cuts a deal with Victoria, plus Sharon & Scott make a plan to trap Zack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sEgn1QxCrn pic.twitter.com/Ro6TWmpxZu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 7, 2017

Young and the Restless fans are excited about his return. They have expressed how upset they are that Mal Young plans to ruin his character and make J.T. someone completely unlikeable. If the Y&R writers go this route, they will have a bunch of upset fans to deal with.

It’s also possible the buzz about J.T. being an abuser is just a rumor. Perhaps he will return to help Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) with the sex ring investigation. Paul has been short staffed lately, considering Dylan (Steve Burton) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) left Genoa City.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. will be thrilled to see his son again. He hasn’t seen him in nearly a year, and he has missed him.

Look who’s coming back to Genoa City! Thad Luckinbill returns to The Young and the Restless as J.T. Hellstrom on Tuesday, December 12. #YR pic.twitter.com/tqTSdG75JL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 3, 2017

Thad Luckinbill will begin his two-month arc on Tuesday, December 12.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]