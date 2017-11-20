Ohio State Legend Terry Glenn Was The ‘Quietest Person I’ve Ever Met,’ Former Buckeye Says

At the start of “Beat Michigan” week, Ohio State Buckeye fans were given incredibly somber news that former Wide Receiver Terry Glenn has passed away at the age of 43. The Columbus, Ohio-born athlete was killed in a car accident in Irving, Texas, as reported by ESPN. The Irving Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred at 12:18 a.m. early Monday morning. The details reported of the accident so far is that Glenn was driving eastbound on the 700 block of Highway 114 and left the travel lane, crashing into a barrier that divides the lanes and being ejected from his vehicle. These series of instances led to his untimely and tragic death.

Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter described his interactions with Glenn during the latest episode of the Carpenter and Rothman show. Carpenter stated that, although he developed a significant level of popularity as a star wide receiver, he was “the quietest person I’ve ever met in my life.” He added that Glenn was extremely introverted, and would often wear sunglasses to create the illusion that he was hidden from others. He would also normally sit in the back of the room during meetings, isolating himself from his colleagues.

RIP To a #Buckeye Great Gone Too Soon…..We Love You Terry Glenn. #83 pic.twitter.com/6CTyj47uJf — Buckeye Nation (@Buckeye_Nation) November 20, 2017

During his time as a Buckeye, Glenn put up some impressive numbers, as he caught 64 passes for a total of 1,411 years and 17 touchdowns in 1995. In addition, he would be a significant contribution to the Buckeyes having an 11-2 record that year, being undefeated until their loss at Michigan and Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee.

His resume would earn him the 1995 Biletnikoff award, which is given to college football’s top receiver of the year. Glenn would have an even more impressive NFL career, winning the Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year in 1996, along with being a two-time AFC Champion with the New England Patriots.

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died in a car crash in Texas, at age 43. pic.twitter.com/gYLvNNy8RY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2017

Glenn’s former Patriots coach Bill Belichick expressed that he was very close to Glenn, according to NESN. He added that Glenn’s rookie season was his first year as the Patriots coach, so he had a lot of interaction with him off the field throughout the years. Glenn would spend five years in New England, and was a member of the 1999 Pro Bowl while on the team.

