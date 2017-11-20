2017 Thanksgiving Day TV Schedule: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL, ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,’ More

Thanksgiving Day 2017 is almost here, and that means great food, togetherness, and some of the best TV all year. There will be a lot to do at home with your family and friends, but watching the great Thanksgiving specials is always so enjoyable. That’s why you need to know the time and channel and everything else about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Charlie Brown special, holiday movies, and NFL football games.

Even though the majority of the holiday shows and entertainment will air on Thursday, there are some earlier times to remember. All times listed below will be Eastern, so make sure to check your local listings for exact time and channel.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 22, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. and running for an hour. As reported by TV Guide, this is one of the ultimate specials each November, and you won’t want to miss it on Wednesday night.

Along with the Thanksgiving special for the Peanuts gang, there will also be This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers airing during the hour. You won’t want to miss that educational special either.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, NBC will air the two-hour long Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special with all of your favorite holiday sketches from over the years.

On Thursday, the big-time Thanksgiving Day specials start airing for the whole family. As reported by USA Today, Olaf from Disney’s Frozen is getting a huge balloon of his own this year, and he will fly through New York in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing live on NBC starting at 9 a.m. and running until noon.

At the same time on CBS, the Thanksgiving Day Parade will run live for those wanting to see twice as many floats, performances, and balloons.

For those wanting a bit more hard-hitting action, there will be three big NFL games taking place on Thanksgiving Day. Each of the games has playoff implications and should be great match-ups for the football fans out there.

Start planning your Thanksgiving #NFL football viewing now with this rundown of Week 12 games https://t.co/MXBIILUlRq — azcentral sports (@azcsports) November 20, 2017

Here is the full schedule, according to ESPN, for the start of Week 12 of the 2017 NFL regular season.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Giants at Washington Redskins – 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Don’t forget that there are plenty of Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mysteries, and Lifetime. Freeform’s Countdown to the 25 Days of Christmas is also showing lots of festive holiday favorites as they get you ready for the true countdown beginning on December 1, 2017.

Thanksgiving Day 2017 is going to be one of those great days that is full of fun family time, amazing food, togetherness, and lots of great television. The football games are going to go a long way in helping determine the NFL playoffs while the parades will put a smile on your face with the giant balloons from Macy’s, Disney, and others. Now, you know the full schedule for Thanksgiving TV specials, but don’t forget to start early on Wednesday night.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]