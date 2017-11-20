Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Stuns During 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Kristen Stewart’s model girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, took to the runway in Shanghai on Monday with her fellow models for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

While Kristen Stewart didn’t appear to be present when Stella Maxwell strutted her stuff in racy lingerie for a star-studded audience, the couple appear to be going strong about one year into their romance.

On November 20, the Daily Mail shared photos of Stella Maxwell on the catwalk and revealed that the 27-year-old model hailed from New Zealand. According to the report, Maxwell donned two different outfits during the event, one of which featured the model in a black and white bra and pantie set with white thigh-high boots and another of which showcased the model’s thin frame in a black mesh set with a studded jacket and bootie heels.

During the show, Stella Maxwell, who has been known to sport wings during past fashion shows for the lingerie brand, wore a decorative piece of blue and white fanned circles, which perfectly matched her thigh-high boots and long gloves.

As the outlet revealed, the model’s significant others have been known to show their support in the past but when it came to Stella Maxwell’s girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, was nowhere to be seen.

Prior to Monday’s 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Stella Maxwell opened up about how she gets her body in tip-top shape. Weeks ago, during an interview with Hello! magazine, Stella Maxwell explained that she likes to do a number of different exercises, including hikes, walks, yoga, and swimming.

“I’ve been doing a lot of yoga, because it really centers me — mentally, as well as physically,” she said. “It’s just an hour of my day that’s always positive, and I always come out in a better mood.”

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were first linked to one another in May 2016 but it wasn’t until January of this year when they seemingly confirmed they were dating when they were caught kissing one another in Milan, Italy. As fans of the actress may recall, Stewart had been dating musician St. Vincent before stepping out with Maxwell and Maxwell had previously been linked to Miley Cyrus.

While Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have not yet publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, they continue to be spotted with one another in Los Angeles and other locations around the globe.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]