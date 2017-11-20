Actress Katie Cassidy rushed to dad David Cassidy’s side after learning that he was in intensive care in Florida. Katie and David Cassidy have had a rocky relationship, yet Arrow producer Norman D. Golden II said that upon hearing about dad David Cassidy’s condition, Katie left a fan event in Atlanta to be with him, according to Digital Spy.

“Katie Cassidy just left a Heroes Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta after the news of her dad David Cassidy’s condition. She still took pics with fans beforehand and now her privacy should be respected. Stay strong KC.”

David Cassidy, who is the father of Katie Cassidy and her half-brother Beau Cassidy, has had a difficult year battling substance abuse, and after a serious car crash, David revealed he was fighting dementia which left him confused. David Cassidy wanted fans to know that at that time he was not driving under the influence.

“As we previously reported, the Partridge Family star slammed into a car, owned by a man named Pedro Vargas, while swerving in-and-out of lanes on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To make matters worse, it’s said that the actor seemed disoriented before taking off and even attempted to cover up his license plate following the incident.”

Over the years, Katie Cassidy and David Cassidy have struggled to have a relationship. Back in 2009, People said the two seemed to have formed a bond over their mutual line of work. Katie’s mother and David Cassidy had a brief affair, and Katie Cassidy was raised by her mother and her step-father, with bio-dad David Cassidy out of the picture.

“Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her. I’m always here and totally nonjudgmental.”

As an adult, Katie Cassidy was able to look to father David for advice on breaking into the entertainment industry, and how to choose the best projects.

“To be able to go to someone I’m genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they’re not going to judge me — it’s unbelievable. It’s nice when your dad can be your friend.”

Katie Cassidy said that father David told her never to work for money or fame. He told her to work for the work, and if you get a role and they offer you nothing, take it anyway.

But soon after that interview, Katie and David Cassidy had a falling out, and at the time of his diagnosis, they still were not speaking, much to the chagrin of David Cassidy.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

But despite their differences, David Cassidy wanted the world to know that he was proud of daughter Katie.

“I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30.”

JUST IN: David Cassidy, star of The Partridge Family and father of Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, is fighting for life in a Florida hospital after suffering organ failure, according to a new report. https://t.co/DW6RSTvQR8 — News10 (@KTVL) November 19, 2017

But Katie Cassidy is now at the Ft. Lauderdale hospital at the side of her father, David Cassidy, accompanied by her uncle, Shaun Cassidy, who issued a statement on Twitter, thanking fans for their messages of love for David Cassidy and the family.

“Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us.”

