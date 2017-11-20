Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard’s Firing From ‘Counting On’ Sparks Outrage And Applause From Fans

Derick Dillard is speaking out after TLC gave him the boot from Counting On. Amid Dillard’s controversial comments about fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, the network decided to remove Dillard from the show in future seasons. How did his fans respond to the firing?

The Hollywood Gossip reports that TLC decided to fire Dillard based on his divisive tweets about Jennings, a transgender teenager who stars on the show, I Am Jazz. Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar, slammed Jennings for her sexual orientation and declared that gender is something that is assigned by God at birth. Last week, TLC released a statement assuring fans that Dillard will no longer be a part of Counting On.

The firing was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some fans of the ultra-conservative family thought Dillard didn’t do anything wrong aside from expressing his beliefs. They also believed that the network overreacted and that Dillard should be allowed to make appearances on the show. Others applauded TLC for giving Dillard the boot and were happy to see the network take a stand against what they perceived was online bullying.

Derick Dillard has since released a statement about the firing. Dillard thanked fans for their support over the years and shared a proverb from the Bible about joyful hearts and crushed spirits. He has not said anything about fighting TLC or whether or not his wife, Duggar, will still be featured on the show.

I don't let my children watch Derick Dillard on TV because I am afraid if they learn about him they will turn into homophobes with lazy eyes and big heads. — Linn ZeBra (@linzbrandenburg) November 12, 2017

TLC just fired a Christian man for speaking out against the sexual abuse, mutilation, & exploitation of a boy. #Media #RoyMoore https://t.co/LqXMEJZXMU — Paul Hair (@PaulHair1) November 13, 2017

@derickmdillard Jesus said to "Love thy neighbor" without any qualifications. Until you stop discriminating against others who are not just like you, then stop calling yourself a Christian. Your beliefs are hateful.https://t.co/8xWgWjcQSe — Karen Weber (@karenann5858) November 11, 2017

I was so offended regarding the tweet by Derick Dillard, who continues to refer to Jazz as "he," and "him," instead of she and her that I posted a comment about cyber-bullying, which is what he tweets. #LoveJazz! — Cathy McInturff (@CathyMcInturff) November 11, 2017

Although Dillard reacted positively to the firing, Cafe Mom reports that he just created a GoFundMe account and is asking fans to help him raise $10,000. Dillard and his wife have served as missionaries in Central America for the past two years and occasionally ask fans for monetary support. The couple, however, recently announced their plans to change their ministry focus and Dillard enrolled himself at a school called Cross Church School of Ministry.

A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Fans have criticized Dillard considering the new donation request. Although the former reality star is quickly approaching his goal, some fans have taken issue with Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar for not getting normal jobs to pay for their missionary work.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]