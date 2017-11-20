Permits Filed For ‘Ratatouille’ Attraction in France In Epcot Show Project Name, Building Location, Details

One of the biggest announcements made at the D23 Expo this summer was that a brand new Ratatouille attraction would be built at Epcot, but not much else was said about it. Construction has officially started back in the France pavilion, but Disney has still not revealed much information. Well, they can’t keep things a secret forever and new permits filed show the name of the project, the location of new buildings, and more details.

There is already a Ratatouille ride at Disneyland Paris, and it is one of the most popular attractions in the entire park. The addition of the ride to Epcot brings some big attention to World Showcase and is something that many Disney fans can’t wait to see and experience.

According to user danlb_2000 at WDW Magic, permits have now been filed by The Walt Disney Company for work to be done on something simply referred to as “Project MI.” It’s not hard to figure out what it is, though, by looking at the blueprints and permits filed at Epcot, and some details are coming into view.

There will be a brand new area built behind the current France pavilion which will have a restroom and an extended queue area for the attraction.

Permits for Ratatouille Attraction & Expanded France Pavilion Reveal New Details of Epcot Projecthttps://t.co/nbItD5jLTz pic.twitter.com/IKtmoNbq7W — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 20, 2017

The big open white spot on the left side of the above image represents France as it currently stands at Epcot. There is a large open square near the bottom righthand corner of the above image which is where the Ratatouille attraction building will be located.

Guests will follow a path around the righthand side of the current layout of France to the back of the pavilion and turn right to go to the ride. A fountain appears to be set up in front of the entrance to the Ratatouille ride before heading into the actual building.

As of mid-November, the land has been cleared behind and next to France as it currently stands. Work is getting underway as construction first started in late September on the new Ratatouille attraction, but the ride doesn’t even have an official opening date as of yet. It is expected that the Ratatouille ride, or “Project MI,” will open in Epcot before or by Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]