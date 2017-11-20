North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un To Nuke Yellowstone Supervolcano, Launch Mega Eruption That Will Split US In Half?

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is planning to use a nuclear weapon on the Yellowstone supervolcano, in a bid to create an eruption that would end millions of lives and “split the United States in half.” At least, that’s according to a conspiracy theorist whose previous predictions have been off the mark.

As the Daily Star reports, conspiracy theorist David Meade claims to have learned of the secretive regime’s diabolical plans, although he doesn’t say how. What’s more, he says that his life is in danger from none other than Kim Jong-Un himself, now that he’s revealed the North’s evil scheme.

“Because I knew too much and was on the threshold of revealing their battle order against the US, my webmaster account was decrypted at a very high level, and I was sent threatening information. That’s all I can say for now. But I know the attack was from the East, and not the West.”

According to Meade, all the North would have to do is launch a relatively small nuclear warhead at the Yellowstone Caldera – “a relatively small megaton class of munition.” Doing so would supposedly unleash the full fury of the Yellowstone supervolcano, which Meade describes as being equivalent to the eruption of Mount Saint Helens in 1980 repeated 2,000 times over.

Who is David Meade? Christian numerologist who claims Planet X will cause the end of the world https://t.co/WV6cBVdEKr

World is suppose to end-again. Nov 20.???? — Onto The Next Book (@BookOnto) November 20, 2017

So is there any truth to Meade’s dire predictions?

Well, there’s no knowing, one way or the other, what the North Korean regime is up to secretly, and of course, there’s no knowing if he’s threatened (or even ever heard of) David Meade.

If the Yellowstone supervolcano did erupt, it would be disastrous, but it almost certainly wouldn’t spell the end of human life as we know it. According to Vox, an ash cloud could cover the ground as far away as Miami, smothering crops and almost certainly leading to higher food prices. It would not, however, split the country in half, either physically or metaphorically. What’s more, the worst-case-scenario mega-eruption is considered unlikely by geologists.

Further, according to Science Focus, dropping a nuclear weapon into a volcano would do exactly nothing.

Meanwhile, Meade himself has some credibility issues when it comes to making predictions. Most famously, he predicted that the planet Nibiru would bring about the apocalypse on October 15, as the Sun reported at the time. October 15 came and went, and there’s been no apocalypse. Also, there is no planet Nibiru, either.

As of this writing, U.S. officials have not commented publicly on the possibility of North Korea dropping a nuclear bomb on the Yellowstone Supervolcano.

[Featured Image by KRT/AP Video, Michael Smith/Newsmakers/Getty Images]