Chelsea Houska Speaks Of Adam Lind, Confirms Custody Restrictions During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Chelsea Houska will be seen speaking out about her ongoing custody issues with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind during tonight’s new episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion.

In a recently released sneak peek at the special, Chelsea Houska sits down with her fellow Teen Mom, Maci Bookout, and the longtime reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, to talk about the precautions she took against Adam Lind to ensure the safety of their eight-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Although Adam Lind is allowed to see his child on occasion, Chelsea Houska revealed, via OK! Magazine on November 20, that the often-troubled Adam Lind is not allowed to drive with Aubree in his car.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind have had a strained relationship for the past several years, and as Lind continues to make headlines for his questionable behavior, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for their future. That said, Aubree currently has a stable home life at home with her mother and stepfather, Cole DeBoer, who Houska wed in October of last year.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Cole DeBoer accepted Aubree as his own from the start, and as time goes on, their bond appears to be growing more and more.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Following Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s October 2016 wedding, the Teen Mom 2 couple welcomed their first child together, son Watson, and since then, they have been sharing their special family moments with Watson and Aubree on their Instagram pages.

As for whether Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will soon expand their family even further, that appears to be a possibility. In fact, as fans may recall, Houska and DeBoer spoke of their desires for a large family during an episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this year. As for when Houska will get pregnant, that has yet to be revealed.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her husband Cole DeBoer, their family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]