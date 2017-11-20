Kailyn Lowry Baby Lux: Did She Get Pregnant To Stay On ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Kailyn Lowry has filmed Teen Mom 2 for years, and she has always had an interesting storyline. One year she struggled to make things work with Jo Rivera and his family, and the following year she was dating again despite having a little boy. Recently, Lowry struggled with her marriage, and fans saw how her marriage to Javi Marroquin fell apart while he was deployed overseas. Despite being open about their issues, Kailyn filed for divorce. He wanted to work things out, but she was ready to start over. While she never told fans about her plans, she got pregnant a month after the divorce was finalized.

It took Lowry some time to talk about the pregnancy. The news of the pregnancy had leaked, but Kailyn wasn’t ready to talk about it. It took her months before she talked about the father of the child and how she was going to fly solo. Even now that she has filmed Teen Mom 2 with the baby, the father, Chris Lopez, is nowhere in sight. Now, some viewers are starting to believe that Lux may just be a storyline. According to a new Instagram post, Kailyn Lowry is being accused of getting pregnant to stay relevant on the show.

Lux, you are so loved ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Over the weekend, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of her son, revealing that the baby was very loved. But with this post, many people reached out to her, saying that her baby was far from cute, and one person even accused her of getting pregnant so her story remained interesting on the show.

“Cash machine. Have to keep your storyline interesting!!” one person wrote to Lowry, but she didn’t give this person any attention.

It is clear that this person is just trying to hurt Kailyn because of her decision to have a child so shortly after her divorce from Javi. These Teen Mom 2 stars are often criticized for their decisions, even though they aren’t outrageous. Jenelle Evans decided to have a child with a man she is now married to. Kailyn decided to get divorced because she wasn’t happy, and Leah Messer has been accused of being a drug addict because she struggled with depression.

Kailyn Lowry will appear on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2 as she faces both Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera regarding custody of her sons.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]