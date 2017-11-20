‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Being Abused By David Eason? Inside The Photos That Sparked Concern

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have fought abuse rumors for a long time. Between Evans’ history with abusive men to Eason’s controlling ways, fans have long suspected him of physically abusing the Teen Mom 2 star. New photographic evidence, however, might prove that Eason actually is abusing his new wife.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Evans just posted a photo showing off a new shade of lipstick in her cosmetic line, JE Cosmetics. The lipstick, unfortunately, wasn’t the main focus of the pic. Fans were quick to notice a few red marks on Evans’ upper chest and even some discoloration on the reality star’s neck. Her followers voiced their opinions about the photo and many thought she used a few filters to try and hide the marks.

There’s no telling if the marks are evidence of physical abuse, but the two are accustomed to these types of allegations. For starters, one of Eason’s exes claims she suffered abuse while pregnant and that he choked her after the baby was born.

Then there’s the fact that Jenelle Evans has dated abusive men in the past. Eason has also exhibited controlling behavior on Teen Mom 2. Lastly, Evans’ son, Jace, is allegedly scared of Eason, who has been accused of hitting her other son, Kaiser.

While we wait to learn more about the situation, Hollywood Life reports that Evans and Eason stormed offstage at the reunion after Dr. Drew Pinsky asked them about their relationship. Dr. Drew asked Evans why she is attracted to controlling and aggressive guys and Eason immediately flipped out.

“He’s trying to make her upset and it’s pissing me off,” he said. “I’m leaving.”

The Teen Mom couple then got up together and left the stage. It isn’t clear if Evans and Eason refused to return for the second part of the reunion, but they definitely don’t want to talk about their relationship. If they don’t have anything to hide, then why wouldn’t they defend themselves against the abuse claims?

Jenelle Evans, of course, has been very defensive of her relationship with Eason in the past. Back in October, she threatened to leave the show because she thought producers were purposefully editing scenes to make her husband look bad.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday night on MTV.

