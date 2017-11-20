Maci Bookout Is No Longer In Contact With Ryan Edwards? She Dishes On Relationship During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Maci Bookout will be seen taking the stage with Chelsea Houska during tonight’s new episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special and during the show, the two women will discuss their ex-boyfriend’s alleged struggles with drug abuse.

In a sneak peek clip of the November 20 episode of the MTV reality series, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska answer questions from host Dr. Drew Pinsky about how they’ve dealt with the fathers of their children, Ryan Edwards and Adam Lind, reportedly using drugs.

According to OK! Magazine, who shared a video clip of tonight’s show with their readers on November 20, Maci Bookout tells the doctor that everything on her end is “pretty good,” but when it comes to her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, who tied the knot over the weekend for a second time, they don’t appear to have a relationship anymore.

“I don’t know, kind of nonexistent, I don’t really talk to him or a see him or anything,” Maci Bookout admitted.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards were dating when they first began appearing on MTV. As fans will recall, the ex-couple welcomed their son Bentley, 9, while filming the first season of 16 & Pregnant but split a short time later.

Since the end of their relationship, both Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards have gotten married.

Last year, after several years of dating and two children, including two-year-old Jayde and one-year-old Maverick, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in Florida with several of their co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Catelynn Lowell, and Tyler Baltierra in attendance. Months later, in May of this year, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer said “I do” during a small outdoor ceremony attended only by Edwards’ parents.

Following Ryan Edwards’ quicky ceremony in May, he and Mackenzie Standifer enjoyed a larger church ceremony over the weekend.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, their family, and their co-stars, including Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

