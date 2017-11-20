‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ingo Rademacher’s Start Date As Thorne Forrester Revealed As First Promo Hits

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have already revealed that a fan-favorite soap veteran is about to join the cast and now fans can officially start counting down to his first appearance. General Hospital alum Ingo Rademacher is leaving the role of Jasper “Jax” Jacks behind and is about to start appearing in the role of Thorne Forrester on B&B.

It was stunning to Bold and Beautiful fans when they learned that Brad Bell was bringing Thorne Forrester back to the canvas, but without Winsor Harmon in the role. Soon, it was revealed that B&B had snagged General Hospital veteran Ingo Rademacher to take over the role and people have been buzzing about what Bell has in store for this Forrester family member.

There has already been plenty of chaos playing out among the Bold and Beautiful characters primarily connected to Thorne. There’s the Sally and Liam connection that paved the way for the steamy Steffy and Bill interlude, and Bill’s antics wreaked havoc on his new marriage to Brooke. Where will Thorne fit into all of this?

A new Bold and Beautiful spoiler preview teases the addition of Rademacher to the cast. The clip indicates that Ingo will first appear on the episode airing on Monday, November 27, so B&B fans only have one more week to wait before they can see the former General Hospital star tackling this new gig.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have already revealed that Thorne will be trying to woo Brooke away from Ridge, but B&B fans have been speculating about other possibilities as well. Ingo recently did a fan event with his new co-stars and it looks like he’s quickly bonded with the cast. Pictures shared on social media show him having a blast with John McCook (Eric Forrester), Jacob Young (Rick Forrester), and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester).

The buzz is that so far, Ingo has primarily worked with McCook, Kaye, Young, and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan). Relationships on-screen, both personal and work-related, are definitely going to shift as Ingo starts appearing as Thorne. Many Bold and Beautiful viewers are a bit hesitant about the shift with Rademacher taking over Harmon’s role, but there is no doubt that juicy twists and turns are on the way with this Forrester return.

It's raining men… Forrester men! John McCook, Thorsten Kaye, Jacob Young and Ingo Rademacher mingled with some lucky fans tonight at our meet & greet! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CN5kTP1YXl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 17, 2017

Rademacher fans who would like to see him tackling something different will also want to check out his upcoming ION holiday movie. Ingo stars alongside fellow General Hospital star Haley Pullos (Molly Lansing-Davis) and actress Tara Reid in the film titled A Royal Christmas Ball. The movie debuts on Sunday, December 10 and is set to broadcast on December 23 and December 25 as well.

Will Ingo Rademacher win over B&B viewers as he takes over the role of Thorne Forrester from Winsor Harmon? Rademacher begins appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, November 27, and the buzz is that he’ll be sticking around for a while and shaking things up in big ways.

My Holiday movie is coming out Dec 10th and again December 23&25th. @iontelevision see link for times and details. https://iontelevision.com/holiday-movie/a-royal-christmas-ball A post shared by Ingo Rademacher (@ingorademacher) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:52am PST

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]