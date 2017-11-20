MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals ‘Would Probably Include’ Jack Flaherty Or Luke Weaver In Giancarlo Stanton Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals emerged as one of the top suitors of Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. According to the latest MLB trade rumors, the Cardinals already made a formal offer to the Marlins, and an analyst suggests that St. Louis “would probably include” Jack Flaherty or Luke Weaver in the deal for Stanton.

Giancarlo Stanton is currently the most intriguing trade candidate in the ongoing offseason. The Miami Marlins are aiming to cut their payroll down to $90 million by moving Stanton and his expensive contract. Since the Marlins made him available on the trade market, several MLB teams already expressed interest in adding Stanton to their team.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the St. Louis Cardinals made their first move by making a formal trade offer to the Marlins. Though the details of the potential deal have not been released, the Cardinals’ offer should be interesting enough to get the Marlins’ attention. Dan Szymborski of ESPN believes the Cardinals “would probably include” pitchers Jack Flaherty or Luke Weaver in the package that they will send to Miami for Stanton. Szymborski also explained why the Stanton trade could work for the Cardinals.

“St. Louis is one of the most careful of the contending teams in the majors, rarely taking big risks on giant contracts, most notably reflected in their refusal to give Albert Pujols anywhere near what the Angels offered — a decision that turned out to be a great one. But if you’re in a division with the Chicago Cubs at their best, at some point you do have to take that big risk or else possibly end up entering future seasons competing for the wild-card spots rather than the division crown.”

With the current situation, it seems like the Cardinals are going all-in just to add Giancarlo Stanton on their team. However, as of now, it remains questionable if Stanton will accept a trade to St. Louis. Having a no-trade clause in his contract, the 28-year-old outfielder has the right to veto any deal involving him.

Stanton will undeniably prefer to be traded to a team who has a higher chance of contending for the title next season. Barry Jackson of Miami Herald revealed that Stanton would likely waive his no-trade clause for either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like the Cardinals, the Giants have also made a formal trade offer to the Miami Marlins for Stanton. The Boston Red Sox are also expected to make an offer in the coming days.

