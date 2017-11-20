Just one week after it was revealed that Beth Chapman of Dog The Bounty Hunter fame had a 50/50 chance of survival following her cancer diagnosis, fans are seeing a few positive signs of hope. Ahead of a new television special about Beth’s diagnosis and treatment, fans have been seeing Beth post on social media more — and it looks like she’s doing okay.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Beth told the world that she only had a 50 percent chance of beating throat cancer. Beth was diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer, which is considered to be in the early stages, with a relatively small tumor. In most cases, patients will undergo surgery to remove the tumor and some will have radiation therapy to kill any remaining cancer cells.

According to People Magazine, Beth revealed that she has a “T2 tumor in the back of her throat, which had been making it hard for her to breathe. Doctors were prepared to do surgery, but were worried about not being able to get the tumor out. At this point, it is unclear if Beth underwent that surgery, but fans presume that she did, since the documentary was filmed several weeks ago.

Since the trailer for the new show was released, Beth has been posting on Twitter and Instagram and most of her posts prove that she is living her life to the fullest. Just a few days ago, Beth posted a photo from Washington, D.C., saying that she’d been “working” in the country’s capital. Fans commented on the photo with their well-wishes, but the fact that Beth was feeling well enough to work — and to post on social media — was a good sign that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

And yesterday, Beth posted a photo that she took of the sunset in Colorado. You can check out that photo below.

Rocky Mountain sunsets #dogandbeth A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

It seems clear that Beth is doing her best to enjoy life and that she is spending quality time with her husband despite her frightening cancer diagnosis. Fans will learn more about Beth’s cancer battle and her prognosis on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which is set to air on A&E on November 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]