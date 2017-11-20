‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Susan’s Mental Breakdown Has Sr. Mary Moira Worried, Kristen Comes To The Rescue

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Susan (Eileen Davidson) just won’t be able to handle Will Chandler Massey) being taken away from her. Despite knowing his real identity, she has deluded herself into loving him like a child and replacing her EJ with another young man. Roger (John Enos) will be instrumental in helping Will understand that Susan has been lying to him. Luckily, his grandmother is a psychiatrist and she will systematically show him all of the red flags indicating that he is not EJ. He will eventually accept what Roger says as the truth and realize that Susan is not his mother and that she has been lying to him all this time.

The news that Will is planning to return to Salem won’t go down well with Susan. Days of Our Lives spoilers. via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that she may play on Will’s emotions and remind him of their shared memories. Susan may even break down and beg him not to return to Salem, but to stay in Memphis with her. Of course, although Will’s mind has been changed about who he is, the heart cannot flip off emotions. He will feel sorry for his “mother” as her mental instability begins to show.

???????????????? Salem is about to get SHOOK. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/XvN3k92erY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 19, 2017

Susan will need to be hospitalized when she has a mental breakdown. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that she just can’t cope with losing her beloved “EJ” again. However, Susan has Sister Mary Moira (Eileen Davidson) on her side. The nun will visit Memphis because she is anxious about her sister. She wants to help Susan through her loss once again, and help her move on and accept that Will is moving back home.

Kristen (Eileen Davidson) has never been an angel of good tidings, but it seems as if this time around she may change Susan’s tears to laughter. According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, she knows that EJ is alive. Although Susan doesn’t know it yet, she may be able to reunite with her beloved Elvis one day. As far as fans are concerned, Elvis needs to be reunited with someone else and her name is Sami.

November is going to be hot, hot, HOT in Salem! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/3sR1Z6G9Me — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 12, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]