Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Will Count On Their Private Judge To Decide Who Gets The Kids For Christmas

The holidays are never an easy time for kids when their parents are going through a divorce, and that is the case for the six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But, instead of arguing over their Christmas schedule, the former couple is getting help from a private judge to help them decide their plans.

Radar Online is reporting that Pitt and Jolie have enlisted the help of Judge John W. Ouderkirk to help them formalize their children’s visitation schedule for Christmas. He will help the actors put together an agreement that will work out best for everyone involved.

Ouderkirk, who married the couple in 2014, is also in charge of settling their divorce. Jolie filed back in September of 2016, but the split is not yet final.

According to a source, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will each get an opportunity to spend time with the kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 – during Christmas. The Oscar winner and the Oscar nominee both trust and respect Ouderkirk and know he will put together a plan that will give them each a chance to celebrate the holiday with their kids.

Pitt, 51, has been pushing for a formalized custody agreement beyond the holidays, since Jolie, 42, has been traveling around the world with the kids. But, for the moment, it looks like they will only have things sorted out for the holiday season.

A source at Hollywood Life claims that Jolie originally wanted to take the kids to Cambodia for Christmas, but, at the request of the children, she has decided to stay in Los Angeles so they can be close to their father.

The insider goes on to say that the Jolie-Pitt clan will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas morning with their mother, and then spend a few hours Christmas day with their dad before heading back to their mom’s house for dinner. The kids want to spend the holiday with both of their parents together, but that is not an option for the exes.

Even though things have improved between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie since their split, they are not ready to be friends.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]