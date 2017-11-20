Robert Pattinson Spotted With Mystery Blonde While ‘Kind Of’ Engaged To FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson has been spotted with a mystery blonde while officially engaged to fiancée FKA twigs. The two haven’t publicly called off their engagement despite breakup rumors swirling for a few months.

Robert Pattison hopped into the back of a car with an unidentified blonde on Saturday night as the Twilight star left a Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont following the GO Campaign charity event, according to the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old actor is said to have split from fiancée FKA twigs, his first public relationship after his high-profile 2013 split from Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Pattison proposed to FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in 2015 after seven months of dating.

The rumored newly-single Robert Pattinson was snapped leaving the hotel with the pretty blonde as they sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the backseat of the car with a male companion riding shotgun. It’s unclear where the group was headed that night.

Robert Pattinson looked tired and somewhat frustrated in his navy suit and black shirt, while his mystery companion wore a grey jacket over her shoulders and had her hair swept over in an up-do. Pattinson and FKA twigs have yet to confirm or deny the breakup rumors, though the “Two Weeks” hitmaker has been seen without her engagement ring since August, just a few weeks after the Good Time actor said during an interview with Howard Stern that he was “kind of engaged” to FKA twigs.

Last month, a source close to Pattinson told the Sun that the couple called off their engagement as the 31-year-old actor “grew tired” that the duo had been “drifting apart.” The unnamed source explained that the former lovebirds had been spending “less and less time together,” and Pattinson couldn’t put up with it anymore.

Despite the rumored split, the source added that the couple still has “strong feelings” for one another.

“It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple,” the source explained.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have not been pictured together since May of 2017, which prompted speculation that the two had split. During his interview with Howard Stern in July, the Twilight actor talked about his engagement, “one of the most frustrating things in the world,” and “the crazy people.”

Pattinson told during his appearance on Stern’s SiriusXM show about the struggles of wanting to be “more open,” but being “stuck in this position” and having to make the decision “whether you want to let the crazy people in.” The actor called it “one of the most frustrating things in the world” when pressed by Stern to talk about his engagement to FKA twigs.

Robert Pattinson was a prominent figure during Saturday’s GO Campaign event. The actor became the first ambassador of the GO Campaign charity in 2015 and has put a lot of effort to promote the campaign and help raise $200,000 for the charity.

