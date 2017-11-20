‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Travis Schuldt Is Ava’s Sketchy Plastic Surgeon – ‘Passions’ Actor New ‘GH’ Role

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava Jerome (Maura West) is determined to regain her beauty no matter the cost. Ava’s quest for perfection leads her to chase down an unethical surgeon. But who will it be? Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Dr. David Bensch (James DePaiva) both said the procedure was too risky and untested for them to try. But that didn’t stop Ava and this ties into Passions‘ actor Travis Schuldt’s mystery role on GH.

Ava’s sketchy surgeon – Travis Schuldt debuts next week

Soap Opera Digest reported the General Hospital spoiler exclusively that Travis Schuldt landed a role on the ABC soap. Schuldt got his start in soaps on Passions back in the mid-2000s playing Ethan Winthrop. He also enjoyed a recurring role on the hit sitcom Scrubs as Keith and did a handful of memorable episodes on cult smash FX comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Ben, the soldier. Most recently, Schuldt landed a role on dark comedy Heathers debuting on Spike TV in early 2018.

But first, we’ll see the former Passions actor as a dubious doctor on ABC’s General Hospital. Spoilers from SOD said his character would interact with Ava and there’s only one thing on the former lady mobster’s mind lately. Last week on GH, Ava was internet searching on Spyder Finder for plastic surgeons that operated outside the zone of medical ethics. This will lead Ava to Travis Schuldt’s character whose name has yet to be revealed.

When it comes to restoring her face, Ava's not going to let anything stand in her way. Tune into a brand-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/QH8Azl8DC5 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 16, 2017

Griffin to the rescue again — saves Ava from herself

General Hospital spoilers promise that Ava’s new boyfriend and former father Griffin must ride to her rescue again when she winds up in trouble thanks to her chasing dangerous beauty. This week’s GH episodes focus on Thanksgiving, with almost every character featured, according to ABC soap showrunners. Then next week, it’s back to Port Charles business as usual. On Monday, November 27, Ava has high hopes, say the soap magazines, when she locates a surgeon to help her.

On Tuesday, November 28, General Hospital spoilers say that Ava is ready to go under the knife again but then hesitates when she gets an inkling that things just aren’t right. Fortunately, the latest GH news says that Griffin shows up just in time to save her life from a botched medical procedure. By the end of next week, on December 1, Ava opens up about her fears for the future. So much of Ava’s self-esteem is tied to her looks that her burn scar is scarring her psyche. Can she recover?

Ava and Griffin face daily battle

The latest General Hospital spoilers promise that Port Charles has a long memory when it comes to Ava’s bad deeds and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will not leave Ava in peace to enjoy a happy future with Griffin. It seems that Griffin must keep on fighting if he wants to keep seeing Ava. So far, he’s been happy to step up and play hero, but GH rumors hint that Griffin faces an uphill battle. Sonny applies pressure to Griffin to break them apart.

And with Patient 6 (Jason Morgan) in the mix, there’s his fresh anger over the loss of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) and Carly’s fueling the fire by solely blaming Ava for Morgan’s death. If not for evil Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker), Morgan would have survived stealing Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) car. There’s no end in sight for this drama, but if Griffin sticks with Ava, he’ll have to fight public opinion every day. Catch up on GH scoop about Franco comforting Andrew Q, why Sam isn’t sleeping with her husband, and the war of the Q brothers. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Arnold Turner/AP Images]