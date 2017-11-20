Shannon Beador Attends USC Game Without Husband David Beador After Divorce Announcement?

Shannon Beador and her husband, David Beador, used to attend USC football games as a family every weekend but nowadays, things between them have changed.

Following the announcement of their plans for divorce weeks ago, Shannon Beador said she and her now-estranged husband were dedicated to raising their daughters together. However, at this point, it is hard to say how close they are after Beador shared a solo image of herself at this past weekend’s event.

“Feeling better so came to the USC game!,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of the photo.

Prior to her day out, the Real Housewives of Orange County star had told fans that she had fallen ill.

“In bed with the flu,” she told fans days ago. “Haven’t been this sick in years!”

While it is certainly possible that Shannon Beador and David Beador attended Saturday’s game together, David wasn’t seen in the reality star’s photo as he was just days after their divorce announcement. As fans will recall, Shannon Beador posted an image of herself and David with one of their three daughters at a USC game earlier this month, seemingly proving that they had remained united through their breakup.

Shannon Beador was married to David for 17 years and the couple shares three children, 16-year-old Sophia and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Shannon Beador and David Beador’s marriage was seen nearing its end throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and at the same time, Shannon was seen struggling to deal with a 40-pound weight gain. Luckily, despite the end of her marriage, Shannon Beador seems to be doing well and losing weight. She’s also been spending tons of time with her family and friends and traveled to New York City with her sister to appear on Watch What Happens Live last week.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

