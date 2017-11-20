Leah Messer Reveals Shocker About Her Look: Did She Tattoo Her Eyeliner On?

Leah Messer has revealed that she’s glowing these days because she has changed her outlook on life. This Teen Mom 2 star has revealed that she looks great because she feels great. She has battled depression and anxiety, and she’s finally back to feeling like herself after getting treatment a few years ago. However, there are still rumors of plastic surgery, and while Messer can only laugh off the rumors, it sounds like there could be some truth to it all. While she hasn’t gone under the knife, she now admits that she did have some cosmetic procedures done, including one that is rather permanent.

Maybe Leah didn’t have time to do her makeup in the morning, or maybe she wanted to look refreshed and ready whenever she needed to go out with her daughters. While she didn’t have plastic surgery, Leah recently admitted that she had done something drastic. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer claimed she was leaving the house without makeup, but fans were quick to point out that it looked like she was wearing makeup. That’s when Leah revealed that not only was she wearing fake lashes, but the eyeliner was also permanent. In other words, she has committed to wearing black eyeliner for the rest of her life.

It was a no makeup kind of day????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/meUBOqZI4F — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 19, 2017

“Eyeliner is permanent and I have lash extensions in… not mascara,” Leah revealed to the follower, who had told her that the look didn’t appear to be makeup free.

A permanent eyeliner usually means that someone has undergone a cosmetic procedure to tattoo an eyeliner on their eyelids. It is a permanent solution as it is a tattoo. It is a dedicated move for a personal look and it sounds like Leah was sure of her decision. She didn’t get it done while filming a scene for Teen Mom 2, so it is possible that she’s had it for quite some time. It may also be hard to spot when she had it done if she was wearing black eyeliner on a daily basis leading up to the procedure.

Leah Messer will return for the second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special tonight on MTV, where she will discuss her relationship with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

