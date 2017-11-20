Reports about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson getting back together again on the big screen have become rife after the latter had split up with FKA Twigs after years of dating. Many fans have been speculating that the Kristen and Robert could possibly do another vampire-themed movie. Recently, the 27-year-old American actress revealed how she felt being a part of the Twilight series.

Speaking to E! News at The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City last week, Kristen Stewart shared how her experience doing the vampire-themed series has helped her become the actress she is today. The former love of Robert Pattinson said that all she had experienced while playing the role of Bella Swan in Twilight has molded her into a better artist. Kristen added that she feels very fortunate to have had that kind of experience.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way…I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience.”

The Personal Shopper star added that she does not regret anything she has done before. Kristen Stewart said never looked back at her past life, as she was able to gain a lot from those experiences. The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson reiterated that it totally helped her improve her craft.

“I never really look back at my life and go, ‘What did that mean?’ I got a lot from it and it’s made me who I am.”

While avid followers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are excited about their rumored reunion, International Business Times claimed that they are not reuniting anytime soon. The news outlet shared that the actress is neither contacting her former beau nor considering to get back together with FKA Twigs’ ex-fiancé. An unnamed tipster has stated that both Kristen and Robert have moved on from their relationship already.

Meanwhile, Elite Daily reports that Kristen Stewart’s relationship with Stella Maxwell is getting stronger than ever. The news came after the couple reportedly called it quits. As a matter of fact, the pair was recently sighted enjoying each other’s company in New York while sporting an edgy look.

Reports have it that Kristen and Stella wore a matching leather jacket on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a date night in the Big Apple. For starters, the duo started exclusively seeing each other late. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Stella Maxwell!

