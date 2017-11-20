‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Reunites With The Most Important Person In His Life

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton will soon have his biggest reunion yet. DOOL fans have been watching as Will’s world has being turned upside down. He has been resurrected from the dead, brainwashed to believe that he is EJ DiMera, and told that he’s being lied to by the only family that he can remember. Now, Will wants answers.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Will Horton will finally demand the truth. He’ll reveal that he wants to know everything, and he’ll even have a huge reunion with a very special person from his old life.

Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Will returns to Salem to reunite with everyone that he left behind, including his father Lucas, grandmother Kate, and friends Chad and Abigail. However, one reunion will be the most special. Will will finally come face to face with the mother of his child, Gabi Hernandez, and their daughter, Arianna. Although Will won’t remember Arianna, the little girl will strike a major chord in his heart. It seems that Ari could be the one person who can really help Will remember his former life in Salem.

However, Arianna won’t be able to help Will remember everything that has happened to him all by herself. While seeing Ari will stir some emotions inside of Will, others will have to work hard to get the old Will back. Will’s grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans, will hypnotize her grandson in hopes of getting some information about what happened to him and help him remember important things about his past. Will’s mother, Sami Brady, will also cook up an idea to help her son remember what happened to him.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny and Sami find Will!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/1pL6Izj000 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 14, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sami will enlist the help of Will’s murderer, Ben Weston. Sami will demand that Ben recreate the night that Will was killed in hopes of bringing back the painful memories of his death, and hopefully the good memories of his past as well. Only time will tell if Will’s memories will come flooding back, or if he’ll have to make a brand new start in Salem.

