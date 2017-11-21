Kim Kardashian Clashes With Kanye West Over Daughter North, 4, Seeking YouTube Fame Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced divorce rumors almost as soon as she finished saying “I do” at their star-studded wedding. As rumors of a split continue to soar, Kardashian just confessed the unexpected reason for a new battle with West. Their daughter, North West, wants YouTube fame. And while Kim fully supports the 4-year-old’s longing for her very own YouTube channel, Kanye isn’t on board the North West YouTube Express.

Kim Kardashian Feels It’s Cruel To Keep Kids Off Social Media

Although some parents believe that children shouldn’t be allowed to use social media, Kim Kardashian contends that it’s “cruel” to ban her youngsters from the joys of Instagram and other platforms. Consequently, when North West came up with the idea of getting her own YouTube channel, Kim agreed, reported the Sun.

Given that North has appeared on multiple episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it might seem as if YouTube would be the next logical step in boosting the 4-year-old’s fame. But Kardashian admitted that her husband Kanye might stand in the way of her daughter’s dreams. West reportedly is not a fan of Kim’s fondness for posting so many family photos on Instagram.

However, Kardashian isn’t going to keep her kids off social media, comparing having their own social media accounts to communication.

“In the world we live in today, I don’t think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media,” she said. “That’s just cruel. That’s like asking someone to not communicate.”

Kanye West Battles Kim Kardashian Over Kids

Kim revealed that she and Kanye have discussed how much exposure their children should receive. And it’s complicated, pointed out Kardashian.

There are red carpet events, to which some celebrity parents such as Angelina Jolie take their kids. And then there are the public outings, where paparazzi often appear and take photographs regardless of what the celebrity children may desire. But it’s social media that has become the new question for Kardashian and West when it comes to co-parenting, according to the Sun.

In a recent interview, Kardashian called it a “struggle” to work with West in determining the right spotlight for their kids. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye have a son, Saint. They are expecting a third baby via surrogate.

Kardashian described how North has become increasingly interested in YouTube. But she also admitted that Kanye West disagrees with the possibility of boosting their daughter’s fame with her own channel.

North West, 4, Pleads To Do YouTube Video

Although Kim confessed that she is not sure at this point just how far North might take her concept of pursuing her own YouTube channel, she also admitted her daughter’s candid statement about her goal.

“Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.”

Kardashian clarified that she and West are still determining how much access to give their children when it comes to the public spotlight and social media. She revealed, however, that North spends a surprising amount of time on YouTube.

“My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos,” admitted Kim.

Watching her daughter with the My Little Pony Color-Pop collection, Kardashian recalled thinking that she wished that she was filming it. North then put cosmetics on My Little Pony and announced her desire to create her own YouTube video.

Although Kanye is against the idea, according to Kim, the couple may soon be busy with other aspects of how to filter the spotlight on their children. Their daughter is set to join her parents in welcoming a baby girl in early 2018. Kardashian used a surrogate in the wake of complications with her pregnancies.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West War Over Kids Causes Divorce Rumors To Soar

Divorce rumors have soared recently. In addition to Kim’s and Kanye’s clash over allowing their children access to social media, Kardashian reportedly has been struggling with the frequent absences of West from their family life, as the Inquisitr reported.

West has allegedly ignored his kids and wife, spending time in his recording studio. His absence reportedly led to “blow-out” fights and Kardashian’s alleged plans to turn to her mom and sisters to “pick up the pieces” if and when the marriage falls apart.

However, when it comes to rumors that Kim is feeling pushed aside by Kanye’s focus on her surrogate, Gossip Cop denied that Kardashian is upset. The publication’s insiders also said that rumors about Kim and Kanye battling constantly over the baby surrogate drama are false.

