Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Moving To Raw? WWE Rumors Tease A Possible Shakeup

Are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn moving to Raw? WWE is deliberately teasing the idea, continuing an ongoing story line about bad blood between Owens and Shane McMahon, CageSideSeats is reporting.

It happened at the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show in Houston Sunday night, when Owens and Zayn took on Breezango. After what CBS Sports writer Brian Campbell described as a rather ho-hum match, the victorious Owens and Zayn talked to a reporter about the victory. When asked about whether or not their victory was about proving a point, Sami said that he and Owens were the best products on the SmackDown Live brand, but yet they’re relegated to having to do kickoff shows.

“It is laughable. We are the two best and it’s not even close!”

He then goes on to say that he had problems working with Stephanie McMahon back when he was on her payroll, but since he’s been working with Shane, he considers working with Stephanie a “delight.”

As if on-cue, WWE boss Stephanie McMahon then walks in to talk about the two being on the lower-tier brand. Sami complains that he “got the shaft” on Raw, but that she (Stephanie) was right about everything she ever said about Shane, and that he was a big enough man that he could apologize.

Stephanie, for her part, said that she hoped her brother could recognize the team for the “true talent” that they are.

Fast-forward to the main event, the much-hyped match between the Raw brand (Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Kurt Angle ) took on the SmackDown brand (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena). As things started to get crazy, Owens and Zayn came out of the crowd to attack McMahon, “turning on their own brand,” as Campbell describes it.

Braun Strowman is all of us right now. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nJM2GWzj36 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 20, 2017

The beef between Owens and Shane goes back to Hell In A Cell, back in October. As Fightful reported at the time, Zayn turned heel and took Owens’ side, helping Owens avoid a what-would-have-been disastrous elbow from McMahon. The three have been in a hate triangle ever since.

So with Stephanie McMahon turning up to insert herself into the conversation, does that mean she’s open to Owens and Zayn returning to her brand? CageSideseats writer Geno Mrosko says that there have been rumors of a shakeup between the two competing brands for some time. But so far, as of this writing, there’s been no confirmation.

