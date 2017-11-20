Another Woman Accuses Senator Al Franken Of Sexual Misconduct, Could End His Career [Breaking]

A second woman says Senator Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010. According to CNN, the woman claims that Franken grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair.

This is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken while in office. It comes days after LeAnn Tweeden, a local news anchor in California, alleged that the senator forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006. At the time of Tweeden’s alleged incident, Al was a comedian.

Franken immediately took responsibility and apologized for his behavior and now faces the possibility of an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee.

Lindsay Menz, a 33-year-old woman who now lives in Texas, hopes her story will help other women who had the same experience. She claims that her encounter with Franken made her feel uncomfortable and “gross.”

Menz explained that she attended the Minnesota State Fair with her husband and dad in 2010. It was two years after Al was elected to the Senate. Her father’s small business was sponsoring a local radio booth, and she spent the day talking with public officials.

When Franken walked in, Menz and her husband, said they recognized him right away. Menz said her meeting with the senator was initially pleasant. Her husband suggested that he should take a picture of them together. Franken pulled her close, and as her husband took a picture, Franken allegedly put his hand on her buttocks.

Another woman says she was groped by Sen. Al Franken according to CNN: https://t.co/FJy4iubXoF — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonWCCO) November 20, 2017

Lindsay said that after the incident, she was shocked. She couldn’t believe what had happened. She remembers telling her husband after Al left that he “grabbed her butt.”

Franken told Raw Story that he didn’t remember taking the photo with her and felt horrible that she felt disrespected by his behavior.

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Menz’s father said that he didn’t witness the incident, but his daughter told him about it right away. She remembers Lindsay’s husband ranting that their senator just groped his wife right in front of him.

According to CNN, Lindsay shared the photo on Facebook in 2010. Her sister commented that he was too close to her, stating “sorry, but you two aren’t Bibles (sic) width apart” Menz responded that Franken had “molested” her. The exchange can be seen on Lindsay’s facebook page.

