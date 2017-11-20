‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Dating Another Woman, Who Is Her New Girlfriend? [Photos]

Kailyn Lowry is dating a woman, and fans think they know exactly who it is.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry is staying mum and refusing to confirm the name of her new girlfriend. However, her mystery woman appears to clearly be Dominique Potter, who has been spending time with the Teen Mom 2 star since September.

On November 20, Radar Online reached out to Kailyn Lowry in regard to the nature of her relationship with Dominique Potter, but the reality star and mother of three refused to say whether Potter was her girlfriend.

While Kailyn Lowry is refusing to say whether she and Dominique Potter are dating, Potter continues to gush over the reality star on her Instagram page and even shared a sweet throwback photo of Lowry weeks ago. In addition, Potter confirms that she recently attended one of Lowry’s trips to New York City and spent time with her kids, including 4-year-old Lincoln and 3-month-old Lux Russell.

Most recently, Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter attended an event to support Puerto Rico with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, the father of her 7-year-old Isaac, and also reunited with Becky Hayter, who Lowry was linked to last year.

A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Although Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter are staying quiet about their relationship now, fans may soon get to see much more of it. After all, the alleged couple appeared to be filming scenes for an upcoming season Teen Mom 2 earlier this month with Lincoln.

As Dominique Potter revealed to her fans and followers on Instagram last week, she was happy to take Lincoln to her hairstylist for a cut with her rumored girlfriend. She also included an image of what appeared to be a Teen Mom 2 clapboard. If Potter is filming for the show, it is likely that Lowry wouldn’t want to confirm their potential romance because that would spoil the show’s storyline.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]