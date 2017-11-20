‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Vicky Struggles As Newman Enterprises Collapses, Will JT Hellstrom Help?

Victoria struggles to cope with the challenges facing Newman Enterprises after the company was hit by the sex ring and Design Date scandal, according Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central. The FBI froze Newman Enterprises assets after Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) revealed that the company was funding Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) sex ring.

Crystal announced the shocking information on a microphone at the Top of the Tower party. The company is now struggling to exonerate itself. However, Young and the Restless fans know that while Abby invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s Design Date app, she had no idea that Zack was using to run sex trafficking operations.

Victoria is faced with the challenge of undoing the damage done to the reputation of the company by the scandal. She is ably assisted by Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), who is in charge of the public relations department of Newman Enterprises. However, one thing that Victoria can be sure of is that she is not going to get any help from her half-sister Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victor was forced to bail Victoria’s Brash & Sassy from failure after the facial mask poisoning fiasco. He then demoted Abby and appointed Victoria in her place as the company’s new COO.

Fans will recall that it was Victor who originally founded Brash & Sassy, a cosmetic company, as a subsidiary of Newman Enterprises. He sold it to Billy Abbott in 2016. Jill Abbott Atkinson (Jess Walton) purchased it from Billy (Jason Thompson) and sold it to Victoria in January 2017. However, Victoria, assisted by Billy, mismanaged the company. Poor decision-making while competing with Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) rival cosmetic company, Jabot, brought Brash & Sassy to ruin. The last straw was the toxic facial masks fiasco that threatened to ruin Victoria’s health and life, thanks to Billy.

Victor stepped in to save the situation by buying Brash & Sassy and bringing it back under Newman Enterprises. He then brought Victoria into the company and appointed her as COO in place of Abby. Abby was shocked when she learned that she would be reporting to her rival half-sister.

Victor’s decision to promote Victoria over Abby proves to be a mistake because the friction it generates between the two sisters distracts from the urgent business of reviving the company’s fortunes. Given Victoria’s limited capabilities as a manger, she will need competent assistants, especially in the situation in which it is unlikely that she would be getting any help from Abby, as Celeb Dirty Laundry notes.

Abby is so miffed by Victor’s decision to have her report to Victoria that she is willing to resort to sabotage to make Victoria fail.

Fans learned recently that Thad Luckinbill has returned to the cast of the daytime drama. Thad is the ex-husband of Amelia Heinle who portrays Victoria on Young and the Restless. He is also Victoria’s ex-husband on the daytime drama, and the father of her son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu).

Will J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) be able to help Victoria sort out some of the mess at Newman Enterprises?

J.T. will arrived in Genoa City around Thanksgiving and stay for a few months. However, it seems more likely that he is returning to Genoa City following the news about Victoria’s health issues. He might want to take his son Reed with him.

