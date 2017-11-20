‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Adam Lind Reportedly Made Suicidal Threats To Stasia Huber

Adam Lind was targeted with a restraining order from his former fiancee, Stasia Huber, earlier this month and today, new details of Huber’s shocking court documents were revealed.

Days after Adam Lind was accused of abuse, drug use, and harassment, a Radar Online report claims the former Teen Mom 2 star and father of eight-year-old Aubree and four-year-old Paislee threatened to take his life.

According to the November 20 report, Adam Lind has been struggling with depression and drug use in recent months and on November 8, Stasia Huber documented those struggles in her filing with South Dakota’s Minnehaha Circuit Court.

“I have done too many well-checks on [Adam Lind] than I can count,” Stasia Huber wrote.

As Stasia Huber explained, there have been times when she’s found Adam Lind curled up in a ball and crying, threatening to commit suicide. In fact, things have reportedly gotten so bad with Lind that he’s admitted to needing treatment or jail to stop himself from his detrimental behavior.

Adam Lind and Stasia Huber were together for three years and became engaged months before their split. At that point, things with Lind’s alleged drug use and depression intensified — even though he was reportedly to blame for their breakup. While Adam Lind never addressed his split from Stasia Huber publicly, she claimed in her documents that they parted ways due to his lying and cheating.

Since their breakup, Adam Lind’s friends have grown concerned for his safety due to text messages allegedly sent their way. In one of the messages, Lind said that he loves and misses Huber and can’t take living life without her. In another message, he said he was on the verge of suicide and need to see his ex-fiancee.

Adam Lind has reportedly also made suicidal threats directly to Stasia Huber.

Adam Lind hasn’t addressed the allegations against him and hasn’t been seen on social media in some time. He shares eight-year-old Aubree with Chelsea Houska and four-year-old Paislee with Taylor Halbur.

Stasia Huber’s case against Adam Lind will be heard by a judge on December 5.

