Did Gwen Stefani Just Slam Blake Shelton Being Named The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?

People Magazine set off quite the reaction last week when editors named Blake Shelton this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. Since the announcement, bloggers have made their own lists of men who are sexier than Shelton and Twitter users have filled the site with biting criticism. Even his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, found the need to justify the magazine’s choice. Did she inadvertently slam her man while trying to defend him?

According to Slate.com, Stefani delivered “several burns” in an interview that ran along with Shelton’s feature article. The former No Doubt singer said that her man was perfect for the title, but then instead of gushing about his physical features, she said that humor is sexy and that is number one.

“It’s interesting because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or sexy or whatever way you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to. It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!” said Gwen Stefani.

In other words, she seems to be saying Blake Shelton isn’t good-looking, but he’s a funny and sweet guy.

@blakeshelton #sexiestmanalive @people Is my best friend!! #luckiestgirlintheworld #truth gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:46am PST

As Kelly Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, sexy is something different to everyone, and many in the population may disagree with this year’s choice. However, she did go after people for being so critical, calling it rude and saying he is sexy and people should just let him be. But it is a bit odd that Stefani – his girlfriend of two years – would pass up the opportunity to compliment Shelton’s looks when he’s received a title that is all about physical appearance and sexiness.

Shelton himself has had some fun with the criticism. The Today Show reports that while backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old took the opportunity to read some of the meanest tweets posted about his new title.

One asked if a bunch of celebrities had died overnight, while another complimented People for uniting everyone in the certainty that Blake Shelton is not the sexiest man alive.

The country superstar knew there would be a backlash and told Today if you want to know what people truly think about your looks, just be put on the cover of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. He added that he has been “fat and ugly” his whole life, so he is going to take advantage of this title and “milk it for all it’s worth.”

Gwen Stefani is currently promoting her Christmas Album featuring her hit duet with Blake Shelton “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]