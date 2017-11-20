Vicki Gunvalson Enjoys Family Time After Potentially Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Vicki Gunvalson spent time with her grandson Troy over the weekend after seemingly quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County during the Season 12 reunion special.

Days after a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the Bravo TV reality series featured Vicki Gunvalson storming off set and proclaiming that she was “off” the show, the longtime reality star reunited with her oldest grandchild at one of his soccer games in Ladera Ranch, California.

“Troy finished his first full season of soccer. He did incredible scoring at least 1 goal each week,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote in the caption of the image, also adding the hashtag, “Proud Nana.”

As fans may have heard, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, and her husband, Ryan, recently announced that they were leaving Orange County after selling their home and heading to the east coast where they have purchased a new home in North Carolina. So, when it comes to spending time with her grandchildren, things are about to get much harder for Gunvalson.

Briana Culberson first announced she was moving on Instagram and around the same time, her husband shared a photo of their old home. According to Culberson, she simply wasn’t happy living in Southern California, where she is often bombarded by Real Housewives of Orange County fans and prefers to live a simpler life in a small town with her two children, including Troy and her younger son Owen.

While Vicki Gunvalson appeared to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County during filming on the reunion special for Season 12, there has not yet been an official confirmation in regard to Gunvalson’s reality television run. There has also been no confirmation of the potential exits of Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, or Meghan King Edmonds, all of whom have faced rumors in recent weeks.

Bravo TV likely won’t announce any cast changes until sometime next year prior to the start date of Season 13.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]