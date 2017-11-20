Sharon Tate’s Sister Responds To Charles Manson’s Death And The Possibility Of Leslie Van Houten’s Parole

Debra Tate, the sister of slain actress Sharon Tate, said that it wasn’t good news when she heard that Charles Manson, the cult leader and man responsible for her sister’s murder, had died. According to ABC News, she said that she didn’t wish him dead and prayed for his soul.

“People are saying that this should be some kind of relief, but oddly enough it really isn’t,” Tate said.

“While Charlie may be gone, it’s the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything, and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done. In an odd way, I see them as much more dangerous individuals.”

Manson never claimed responsibility for her sister’s murder, and he put all the blame on his followers. He said in an interview that he was an ex-con and an outlaw, he couldn’t get anyone to do anything they didn’t want to do. He added that he just told them if they were going to do something, do it well.

Prosecutors said that Manson handed out knives to his followers and he ordered them to kill high-profile people to start a race war.

Leslie Van Houten, the youngest member of the Manson family, was granted parole in September. Gov. Jerry Brown will decide whether to approve or deny her release. Brown denied her parole last year, stating that she was still a danger to society.

Debra said that with one member of the Manson family nearly released, it is important for people to understand that even after all these years, they are still very dangerous people. In fact, she suggested that his followers were more evil than he, as they were the ones who carried out his plan.

Sharon’s sister hopes Gov. Brown denies Leslie’s parole and she dies in prison. She added that she has never forgotten about what they did and the hurt they caused.

Vincent Bugliosi, the attorney who prosecuted Charles Manson, wants his death to be a day that his victims are remembered. He added that Manson was an evil man with a twist and warped way of thinking.

According to L.A. Times, during his 46 years behind bars, Manson had over 100 rule violations. Over the years, he was cited for assault, repeated possession of a weapon, threatening staff, and possessing a cell phone.

Officials claim that Charles once spat in a guard’s face, threw hot coffee at a prison staff member, started multiple fights, and tried to set his mattress on fire.

[Featured Image by Keystone/Getty Images]