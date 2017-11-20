Leigh Corfman’s Full NBC ‘Today’ Video: Roy Moore, 32, Took Away ‘Specialness Of Interactions With Men’ At 14

Leigh Corfman told NBC’s Today show that because she had the courage to come out and say what she claims happened with Roy Moore when she was only 14 years of age, other people have thanked her for her bravery. As seen in the below video, Leigh said that she has not been paid by any entity nor received any expensive trips to Tahiti in order to come forward against Roy. Instead, Corfman says that her bank account has gone down and suffered because she is not working at the moment.

When Savannah Guthrie brought up the fact that Roy claimed he didn’t even know Leigh, Corfman responded by wondering aloud how many “mes” Moore claims not to know, alluding to the eight other sexual assault accusers that have come out against Moore, and potentially others out there that he’s claiming he doesn’t know, as reported in the Today video. Corfman alleged that Roy took her to his house and laid out some blankets on the floor of his living room. That’s when Moore allegedly proceeded to seduce the young girl, with Leigh claiming that Roy touched her over her clothing, at least what was left of the clothing she still had on at the moment. Roy allegedly attempted to get Corfman to touch him as well.

Leigh’s full interview can be viewed above, which begins with Corfman saying that it feels as though a weight has been lifted off of her. Corfman said she was a 14-year-old child when Roy was a 32-year-old man who asked to meet up with her in a private location. Leigh’s friends told her it was a bad idea to meet with the grown man.

When asked about her political affiliations, Leigh said that she has “voted as a Republican for years and years and years.” However, Corfman said that the situation isn’t political but personal for Leigh – a subject that’s very close to her heart and has lived with for a long time.

Roy’s interaction with Leigh “took away a lot of the specialness of interactions with men,” said Corfman. She noted that the incident “took some trust away” and it took her years to regain a sense of confidence in herself. Corfman also felt guilty.

