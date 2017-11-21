Gal Gadot Accused Of Blaming A Rape Victim 13 Years Ago Amid Her Stance On Sexual Assault

Gal Gadot quickly became an icon of feminism not only for her role as Wonder Woman, but for her firm stance on sexual assault. However, her seemingly perfect image is now being clouded by controversy after an unnamed woman accused her of shaming and blaming a rape victim 13 years ago.

In a recent report by Wear Your Voice, it has been alleged that the 32-year-old Israeli actress has a history of victim-blaming an unnamed woman who was allegedly raped several years ago.

According to the outlet, the victim, who used the pen name “Ima Survivor,” wrote a blog entry on Medium and shared her traumatic experience as a rape victim. In her post titled “Here’s How Gal Gadot Actually Responded When My Friend Raped Me,” she detailed how the now-famous actress “bullied and shamed” her for being raped by their common friend.

Ima claimed that 13 years ago, she and Gal were roommates in Milan, Italy. At that time, Gadot, 19, and the victim, 18, were under contract with the same modeling management company.

The duo was able to build a friendship and eventually shared the same circle of friends. Ima shared in her post that she and Gal hung out often, shared things together and even talked about body insecurities and sex stories.

Ima also revealed that Gal gave her advice on modeling and being careful around men.

“Gal told me about men who followed models around to casting calls. They were paid by clubs to convince models like us to join them at these clubs in exchange for expensive food, drinks, publicity photos, and VIP treatment. Gal told me to never trust these men, because they rape.”

Despite Gadot’s warning, Ima finds herself in a situation with their common friend, Yaniv. Apparently, the incident happened during a night out without Gal and Yaniv’s girlfriend.

According to Ima, he invited her to dinner and ended up drinking wine with him. However, she suspected that Yaniv drugged her as she became inebriated, adding that she was in and out of consciousness.

“I remember thinking that we were going home so that I would sleep on the couch, as Gal and I had before. I woke up in Yaniv’s bed, naked. He had removed my clothes when I was unconscious. I remember him climbing on top of me. I could just barely say ‘no,’ and ‘this isn’t right.’ Then I blacked out.”

Ima then told Gadot about the incident, but allegedly did not get the sympathy she expected. Instead, she claimed that the actress got mad at her and even blamed her for what happened.

“She stood over me, intimidating and loud, blaming me for what happened. Her eyes were fire. I had already felt small and violated, but she shamed me into feeling obsolete. I felt extremely dirty.”

She also claimed that Gal attempted to force her to write a “confession and apology” to Yaniv’s girlfriend, adding that she would not let up until she submited to her demand.

Ima called the experience traumatizing and even caused her immense panic attacks. In the end, she called Gal a predator who is ready to destroy the weakest.

“Gal has succeeded in a predatory industry because she is a predator. She is unafraid to destroy others in pursuit of her ambitions. Like any strong predator, she knows how to target, destroy, and consume the weakest and most vulnerable.”

The post, which has since been taken down by Medium, gained mixed reactions online. Some were not convinced by the story while others are now doubting Gal Gadot. There were even some who questioned the authenticity of the post, especially since it was now deleted.

So far, Gal Gadot and her team have yet to comment on such allegations. A cached version of the controversial post can be read here.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]